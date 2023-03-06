WISE — As Cumberland District rivals, Eastside and J.I. Burton are very familiar with each other.
It was only natural that Monday’s VHSL Class 1 girls basketball semifinal clash at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center became a test of survival.
The Lady Spartans (24-5) passed that test — barely — by pulling out a 53-52 victory that sent them on to the state championship.
A 23-point performance from Azzy Hammons went a long way toward securing the win. So did 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals from Taylor Clay.
Reagan McCoy pulled down 11 rebounds for Eastside, which finished with a 43-31 advantage on the boards and trailed only once — in the first two minutes.
Coach Terri Anne Funk’s team will take on Rappahannock County, a 42-41 semifinal winner over Buffalo Gap, in Thursday’s championship clash.
“I’m sure glad we had the lead at the half because they went on a great run in the third and fourth,” Funk said. “At the end, Azzy hit some big shots and Shelby Stanley hit big free throws. Regan McCoy pulled some big rebounds and Lexie Carter played tough after having strep throat yesterday.
“Taylor Clay pulled it all together. It was a total team effort tonight and the best game of the year for our girls.”
Trailing by 12 in the second quarter and down 38-29 heading into the fourth, J.I. Burton (18-11) battled back to give itself a chance. The Lady Raiders pulled within one point on multiple occasions in the late going, the last with two seconds remaining.
Taylor Phipps fired in 15 points for the Lady Raiders, who got another 11 from Sarah Williams. Rehgan Sensabaugh hauled down 14 rebounds, blocked seven shots and added eight points, and Anyah Bollinger contributed eight points, five assists, five steals and four of Burton’s dozen blocks.
Eastside and Rappahannock (21-7) will meet at VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond. Game time Thursday is slated for 12:30 p.m.
