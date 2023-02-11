KINGSPORT — This season has been difficult for the Dobyns-Bennett girls basketball team, but the Lady Indians may have arrived just in time to be a tough out in next week’s District 1-4A tournament.
Mired in a 2-16 slide for two months after a 5-0 start, the Lady Indians finished their regular season Friday with a fourth win in their past five outings: 58-50 decision over Jefferson County on Senior Night at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
The nonconference victory keeps the Tribe (11-17) rolling just at the right time.
“You can throw the records out the window next week; everybody is 0-0 now,” veteran D-B coach Bill Francis said. “And we’ve been playing better lately.”
The Indians are home Monday at 6 p.m. to face Science Hill in the District 1-4A play-in game, the winner gaining a spot in the Region 1 tournament.
D-B, which lost by 10 points to Science Hill on Jan. 20, smoked the Hilltoppers 59-25 just eight days ago. The Tribe has also beaten Greeneville and David Crockett — both have 21-7 records — over the past two weeks.
“We’re in a good place right now,” Francis noted. “The kids have become more comfortable and they are trusting each other. I like what I see.”
In Friday’s boys game, Jonavan Gillespie knocked down six 3-point shots to propel the defending TSSAA Class 4A champion Indians to a 72-40 rout of Jefferson County.
LADY INDIANS GET IT DONE
D-B was methodical in taking down the Lady Patriots (15-11) for the second time this season, leading 11-7 after one quarter and 27-21 at halftime.
Jefferson County managed to get to within 36-34 early in the fourth quarter, but D-B maintained its lead throughout and iced the win by making 18 of 31 free throws over the final eight minutes.
Caroline Hill, who led all scorers with 21 points, drained 6 of 10 foul shots in the fourth frame and Rae Evans, who added 10 points, hit 8 of 10 down the stretch.
The Lady Indians connected on 27 of 42 free throws for the evening, Hill converting 11 of her 16 chances and Evans nailing 10 of her 14 attempts.
“I didn’t think we had our best stuff tonight but we still scored 58,” Francis said. “I am proud of the girls for fighting through what was an ugly game at times.”
Francis shoulders some of the blame for D-B’s tough stretch in December and January, but he’s optimistic those days are in the rearview mirror.
“We had a rough stretch and a lot of that is on me,” he said. “I’ve been able, with the help of my staff, to figure out some things that are helping right now and that’s made a big difference.
“The kids are buying into the game plan and are really doing a good job with it.”
The Lady Pats were led by the 11-point effort of Caroline Loveday.
TRIBE BOYS ROLLS
The Indians lived with a steady diet of 3-point jumpers and overcame a slow start to breeze past the Patriots.
Gillespie was the star in this one, carrying the Indians (18-9) by hitting 10 of 13 field goal tries and finishing with 26 points. The senior with the quick trigger went 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and made most of his 3s from NBA range.
“We had some good practices during the week and I felt like I was shooting good here,” the ultra-quick 5-foot-8 guard said. “So I just let it fly.
“My dad, he would always bring me to the gym, open up the gym for me so I could go get my shots up. Been doing that for a long time now.”
Fellow seniors Dante Oliver and Brady Stump provided support with 13 and 11 points, respectively, each nailing three 3-point bombs.
Oliver scored 10 points in the first half to help D-B to a 33-19 advantage at intermission. Stump drained all three of his 3s in the third quarter when the Indians caught fire and tripled the Patriots by a 27-9 count to lead 60-28 heading into the final period.
The Tribe connected on 13 of 34 shots from 3-point range.
Jefferson County (11-19) was led by the 11-point outing of Talan Higgins.
D-B will be the No. 1 seed when it hosts next week’s District 1-4A tournament. The Indians play Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against the survivor of Monday’s Daniel Boone-Science Hill play-in game.