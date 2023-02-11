KINGSPORT — This season has been difficult for the Dobyns-Bennett girls basketball team, but the Lady Indians may have arrived just in time to be a tough out in next week’s District 1-4A tournament.

Mired in a 2-16 slide for two months after a 5-0 start, the Lady Indians finished their regular season Friday with a fourth win in their past five outings: 58-50 decision over Jefferson County on Senior Night at the Tribe Athletic Complex.

