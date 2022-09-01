In Thursday’s Big 5 Conference showdown between Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge at John Sevier Middle School, the Lady Indians grabbed the momentum and refused to relinquish it in a demonstrative 25-20, 25-12, 25-19 sweep of the Lady Wolves.
“We’ve made a conscious decision to work the ball around and that was a key for us tonight,” said D-B coach Kayce Green. “Our defense got everything going for us and that’s something we’ve worked hard to improve.”
West Ridge (5-5, 1-3) rallied in the first set to tie the score at 17 before the Lady Indians went on an 8-4 run to gain the early advantage 25-20.
Leading 12-9 in the second set, D-B (7-2, 3-1) notched the next four points to open some breathing room.
The Lady Wolves closed to within 17-12 only to see the Lady Indians seize the moment. With her team now up 18-12, D-B’s Emma Anthony served the final seven points to close out the set and give the Lady Indians a commanding 2-0 match lead.
The third and final set was more of the same. D-B took full advantage of every miscue by the Lady Wolves to close out the victory.
“We would get a little momentum then make mistake after mistake,” said West Ridge coach Logan Kemp. “It was just deflating.
“D-B is a good team. Everyone in the conference is,” he added. “It’s all about consistency. The more consistent team will always win.”
Riley Brandon had seven kills and Kate France and Aly Hostler added six each for D-B. Rachel Falin finished with 25 digs and Inari Phillips came up with 23. Dakota Vaiese led the Lady Indians with 24 assists. Jordan Guthrie had six blocks with Phillips contributing five.
Madison Haynie had six kills and Casey Wampler five for West Ridge. Faith Wilson dished out 17 assists and Kari Wilson added 14. Parker Fischer came up with 12 digs and Faith Wilson had 10.
The Lady Indians continue to show a great deal of resilience in playing their home matches at Sevier Middle School because of issues with the Buck Van Huss Dome.
“I told them they might like playing in a small gym,” Green noted. “It’s a great atmosphere for volleyball and really, all we need is a floor, a net and a ball.”