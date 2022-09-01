Rylee Haynie Inari Phillips

West Ridge's Rylee Haynie (5) and Dobyns-Bennett's Inari Phillips (13) battle at the net during Thursday's Big 5 Conference matchup at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport.

 Cheryl Gray

KINGSPORT — Momentum is everything in volleyball.

In Thursday’s Big 5 Conference showdown between Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge at John Sevier Middle School, the Lady Indians grabbed the momentum and refused to relinquish it in a demonstrative 25-20, 25-12, 25-19 sweep of the Lady Wolves.

