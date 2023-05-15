MORRISTOWN — Briony Bunsic overcame a broken finger to break a 14-year drought for Morristown West.

The Lady Trojans earned their first region tournament triumph since 2009 Monday night, defeating Dobyns-Bennett 5-4 in nine innings at J.C. Wild Softball Field. The win allows Morristown West to host the Region 1-4A championship game as well.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you