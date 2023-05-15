MORRISTOWN — Briony Bunsic overcame a broken finger to break a 14-year drought for Morristown West.
The Lady Trojans earned their first region tournament triumph since 2009 Monday night, defeating Dobyns-Bennett 5-4 in nine innings at J.C. Wild Softball Field. The win allows Morristown West to host the Region 1-4A championship game as well.
Bunsic, a sophomore, kept Dobyns-Bennett scoreless for five innings while West (22-10) built a 4-0 lead. And when senior Jaelyn McDaniel sent a ground ball to left field in the ninth, Bunsic made her way home from second base for the walk-off win.
“Heartbreaking,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said.
Especially after the Lady Indians had pulled even in the seventh inning and outhit Morristown West 11-8. The loss ended Dobyns-Bennett’s season at 22-12-2.
Despite showing signs of late-game fatigue, Bunsic went the distance in the circle. She struck out nine and walked just one to get the win.
“I know she’s going to be sore,” Lady Trojans coach Heather Kelley said. “She didn’t want to tape (her broken finger) because it was too big of a game and made her uptight … just super proud of the girls.”
THE COMEBACK
Haley Porter and Hannah Frye hit back-to-back singles in the top of the sixth. Sophie Dean then brought them home with her two-out line drive base hit to right, cutting the deficit to 4-2.
And immediately after Haigan Depew’s one-out single in the seventh, fellow senior Savannah Hutchins followed with a two-run blast to center field and pulled D-B even.
“That was huge,” Hubbard said. “You hate this for those seniors who’ve done everything you’ve asked of them and more.”
Dean went 3-for-4 to lead D-B at the plate. Frye and Payton Moore both went 2-for-4, with Claudia Maness adding a double.
THE ANSWER
Nine-hole hitter Lexi Mullane led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, sacrificing herself at second on a fielder’s choice by Bunsic — who moved to second on Aviah Bunsic’s fly-out. McDaniel then delivered the game winner, her second hit of the game.
McDaniel’s third-inning double had broken the scoreless tie, before Mikaela Olodey’s RBI single built a 3-0 lead. Kaylee Dyke, who went 2-for-4, made it 4-0 in the fifth with a solo home run.
“We’ve got to give God the glory because he’s blessed these kids with a lot of talent,” Kelley said. “It’s been years in the making.”
The win also avenged Morristown West’s home region semifinal loss to the Lady Indians last season.
Julianne Tipton struck out 10 and walked three for Dobyns-Bennett. Two of the runs against her were unearned.
UP NEXT
Morristown West hosts the Daniel Boone-Morristown East winner for the Region 1-4A championship Wednesday, weather permitting.