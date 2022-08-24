JOHNSON CITY — The Dobyns-Bennett girls pulled through at the end.
On a day when everyone was struggling to make putts, the Lady Indians edged Science Hill 169-171 for the Big 9 Conference girls golf championship.
McKenzie Hauk led Dobyns-Bennett’s efforts with an 82, and Aliezah Robinson came through with an 89. Alyssa Colhoun and Lauren Maynard also played, although their scores didn’t count toward the team total.
It wasn’t the best day of the season for the Lady Indians, but coach Bill Darnell was happy with how his girls hung in there.
“We didn’t play well from the beginning, and were a little concerned,” Darnell said. “But looking around, everybody struggled on this course. It shows the strength of this team with these two girls, one a freshman and being one of the strongest girls in the conference. McKenzie needed some help, and she got it this year. We’ve got a deep team, six girls on this team who can play.”
Science Hill’s Rachel Smith posted a 79 to win individual medalist. Armita Kordamiri added a 92 for the Lady ’Toppers' total.
Daniel Boone finished third with a 184 team score, which consisted of an 82 by Elsie Lunsford and a 102 by Molly Green. Zaylee Scheuerman and Allie Johnson also competed for the Lady ’Blazers.
BOYS COMPETITION
With all six players shooting in the 70s and the top four scores counting, Science Hill repeated as boys champions, rolling to a 295-317 victory over Tennessee High.
Individual medalist John Cheek led the way with an even-par 72. He finished one stroke ahead of teammates Matt Hogan and Paul Haire at 1-over 73. Will Wells shot a 77 for the final counted score as Boone Hatcher carded a 78 and McKibben Teal finished with a 79.
“I’m pleased with the effort, but we still have some work to do going down the stretch,” Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy said. “I think some of the teams scored higher today than what they will in the district. When you look at the region, I see what Greeneville is posting. It’s not going to be easy for the guys and girls.”
Cheek’s round included hitting 15 of 18 greens. Steady throughout, he had one bogey and one double-bogey on the day.
“My ball striking was really good. I just didn’t make many putts,” Cheek said. “I hit it really well and was overall happy with how I played. We’ve played here all four years, through tryouts, the jamboree and now conference, so we’re used to this course.”
The Vikings were led by Tripp Lively and Chandler Myers, who shot 77 and 78, respectively. Volunteer finished third as Tucker McLain posted a 78, Austin Williams had an 82, Briar Davis and Cameron Cox each finished at 87. Gabe Goode carded an 88, which didn't count on the team total.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Blake Adams was among the top individual finishers with a 76. The Indians finished fourth in team play, one stroke ahead of West Ridge.
POSTSEASON PLAY
The district championships are scheduled Monday, Sept. 19, at Elizabethton Golf Course with the region championships to follow Sept. 26.