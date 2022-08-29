BEN HUR — Lee High volleyball coach Ashley Bruner has seen some changes in her team this season compared to last year.
Bruner said her team struggled to close out matches last year but so far that’s not been the case for the 2022 Lady Generals.
Lee closed out Monday’s match at 5-Star Gym in convincing fashion, pulling away for a 25-12, 18-25, 25-14, 25-8 nondistrict win over Twin Springs.
“They came out strong and they finished strong,” said Bruner, whose squad remained undefeated three matches into the season. “This year they’ve been finishing. Last year it was hard to get a finish, but this year they’re finishing strong. I’m proud of them.”
Juniors Cassidy Hammonds and Chloe Calton powered the Lady Generals’ net game with 10 kills apiece.
Calton was also strong on defense, finishing with 18 digs.
McKayla Carr recorded 36 digs for Lee and Blair Calton had 27 assists and nine digs.
Twin Springs (2-5) got 10 kills each from Madison Wallace and Ryleigh Gillenwater. Gillenwater added 16 digs and eight assists. Amica Dooley added 16 digs.
While there are no moral victories in the win-loss column, Twin Springs coach Autumn McConnell was happy with the way her team battled against a more experienced squad, especially after playing the Lady Generals less than a week ago.
“Compared to how they played last week against them, I was very pleased,” McConnell said. “I don’t think the score necessarily depicts how they played.”
The coach said the Lady Titans got a little tired in the late going because they’re still adjusting to the speed of the game at the varsity level.
Twin Springs has only two players with previous varsity experience.
“We’re young and inexperienced,” McConnell said. “We’re going to get there. We’re just getting ready for conference play.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday when Lee High travels to Castlewood and Twin Springs goes to Council.
