KINGSPORT — History was calling for Volunteer’s Emily Wyatt, but a detour forced her to settle for a different kind of memorable performance Tuesday.
One out away from a perfect game, an error extended the Lady Falcons’ Big 7 Conference softball contest against Dobyns-Bennett. Wyatt buckled down and retired the next batter to settle for a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Lady Indians.
With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Wyatt induced a flyball off the bat of pinch-hitter Addison Alder. Volunteer’s left fielder charged hard and caught up with the ball but couldn’t squeeze it.
“She hurt her finger during the tournament last week, and it hit her right on that spot and popped out,” Volunteer coach Jackie Strickler said. “She couldn’t squeeze it. It wasn’t her fault. It was one of those crazy things that just happens.”
Wyatt, who struck out seven batters, was trying to become the fourth Volunteer pitcher to record a perfect game this century. Morgan Marshall had four, and Amanda Odom and Kenzie Dixon also pulled off the rare feat.
Strickler said Wyatt and her teammates didn’t realize the gravity of the situation.
“She didn’t have any idea what was going on,” Strickler said. “None of the girls knew it. Only the coaches knew.
“We have just two experienced players. These other girls are just out there playing the game. They just play hard. It’s one of the most enjoyable groups I’ve ever coached.”
The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth when Volunteer struck for three runs to take command.
Aliyah Crawley added the punctuation mark with a two-run homer in the seventh inning.
“I kept telling the girls to hit it hard, and the light bulb came on,” Strickler said. “They started swinging the bats. I will take it. It was an all-around team win.”
Haley Russell and Veda Barton each had two hits for Volunteer.