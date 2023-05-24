VOL 3

Volunteer first baseman Veda Barton makes a play at first. Barton had one of the Lady Falcons' eight hits Wednesday in the Class 3A tournament in Murfreesboro, but Volunteer fell 2-1 in eight innings against Crockett County.

 J.D. VAUGHN/SIX RIVERS MEDIA

MURFREESBORO — Volunteer’s first trip to the state softball tournament came to a heartbreaking end Wednesday.

Crockett County was the survivor of the TSSAA Class 3A elimination game with the Lady Falcons after pulling out a 2-1 walk-off win in eight innings at the Starplex.

