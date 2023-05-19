CHURCH HILL — Volunteer softball is finally headed to the Volunteer State’s championship tournament.
Bryleigh Salyer had just caught for 11 innings when she took second base via international rule. She then assured pitcher Addyson Fisher's efforts wouldn't go unrewarded.
Salyer scored the walk-off run on Veda Barton’s groundball, and the Lady Falcons earned the program’s first trip to the TSSAA Class 3A tournament with a 1-0 win over Halls in Friday's sectional game.
“I automatically knew I wasn’t stopping. I was going no matter what,” Salyer said. “Nothing was getting in my way.”
Thus, the sectionals are no longer a roadblock for Volunteer (21-6), making its first appearance in the round since winning the Region 1-AAA title in 2014. The Lady Falcons had already swept the conference, district and region championships for the first time in school history.
DUELING PITCHERS
Fisher and Halls’ Atiana Stamper combined to strike out 33 batters, with Fisher going the distance and fanning 18. Stamper threw 7 1/3 innings before first Kyleigh Cooper then Emery Bales took the circle.
Fisher’s biggest play might have come in the top of the 11th. With two out and the go-ahead run at third, Staley Vaught bunted to try to get Brianna Smith home. The ever-present Fisher fielded the groundball and recorded the out.
And that came after the left-hander caught Brielle Johnson at home on a sixth-inning fielder’s choice.
“It feels amazing,” Fisher said. “I’m thankful for (this historic season) to be with the girls I have now. … I was thankful for God putting us in that position.”
OPPORTUNITIES SCARCE
Fisher and Salyer singled for the Lady Falcons before Barton’s final hit. Five players had one hit apiece for the Lady Devils (28-6-2).
“A lot of years and a lot of close calls,” longtime Volunteer coach Jackie Stricker said. “This is a bucket-list thing right here. … We knew something was special about this group. They all showed up every day and worked. They believed in each other.
"And it doesn’t hurt to have a lefty who threw her heart out tonight.”
UP NEXT
The Lady Falcons make their first trip to the TSSAA Spring Fling in Murfreesboro, where they’ll play Tuesday.