Lady Eagles reach NACA D-5 final before falling From staff reports Mar 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Contributed Michaela Dixon and Faith Green of Tri-Cities Christian Academy made the all-tournament team. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAYTON, Tenn. — The Tri-Cities Christian Academy girls basketball team played for the Division 5 championship of the National Association of Christian Athletics (NACA) tournament on Friday.Michaela Dixon scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds, but the Lady Eagles (16-5) dropped a 53-22 decision to Ripplemead, Virginia’s Jefferson Christian.Payton Dunbar scored 24 points to lead the Cardinals (17-3) and Abby Reed added a dozen. Dixon and Faith Green made the all-tournament team.The National Association of Christian Athletes was founded in 1980 and offers invitational sports tournaments for Christian high schools and homeschools nationwide. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys School Systems LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR