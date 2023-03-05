DAYTON, Tenn. — The Tri-Cities Christian Academy girls basketball team played for the Division 5 championship of the National Association of Christian Athletics (NACA) tournament on Friday.

Michaela Dixon scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds, but the Lady Eagles (16-5) dropped a 53-22 decision to Ripplemead, Virginia’s Jefferson Christian.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you