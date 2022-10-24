No team upset the apple cart Monday when the Mountain 7 and Cumberland district volleyball tournaments got underway.
The tournaments move to single sites for their semifinal and final rounds on Tuesday and Thursday. The Mountain 7 teams gather at Union in Big Stone Gap and the Cumberland squads head to Eastside in Coeburn.
MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT
GATE CITY 3, LEE HIGH 0
GATE CITY — Second-seeded Gate City left little room for error in dispatching Lee High 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 in the opening round of the Mountain 7 tournament.
The Lady Blue Devils (19-7), who lost a five-set playoff with Union on Saturday to drop to the second seed, advanced to the semifinal round to face third-seeded John Battle (19-6) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
ABINGDON 3, RIDGEVIEW 1
ABINGDON — Riley Cvetkovski came up with 24 digs to etch her name in the Abingdon record book, finishing with a school single-season record of 355 after the fourth-seeded Lady Falcons’ 25-12, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24 win.
Abingdon also got 21 digs and 14 digs from Gracie Statzer, 12 kills and 19 assists from Ella Kiser and 15 assists from Katy Creasy.
Leah Sutherland led fifth-seeded Ridgeview (16-11) with 13 kills and four blocks. Tsega Mullins had 11 kills, Braelynn Strouth added 10 kills and 16 digs, Makinley Owens had 32 assists and 10 digs and Caiti Hill registered 17 digs.
The Lady Falcons (10-14) advanced to face No. 1 Union (25-2) in a 7:30 p.m. match.
JOHN BATTLE 3, WISE CENTRAL 0
BRISTOL, Va. — John Battle (18-6) moved into the semifinals with a 25-21, 26-24, 25-21 sweep of Wise Central (11-13).
The Lady Trojans advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals where they’ll take on No. 2 seed Gate City at 6 p.m. at Union.
CUMBERLAND DISTRICT
TWIN SPRINGS 3, CASTLEWOOD 0
NICKELSVILLE — Kenzi Gillenwater recorded 12 kills, Ryleigh Gillenwater piled up 11 kills, seven aces and 27 digs and the Lady Titans put away the Lady Blue Devils 26-24, 25-12, 26-24 in a Cumberland opener.
Kaylee Keith had 18 assists and Mary Pascual 20 digs for No. 3 seed Twin Springs (12-8), which plays No. 2 seed J.I. Burton (8-4) on Tuesday in the 6:30 p.m. semifinal.
Castlewood (6-15) benefited from eight kills and three blocks from Anna Summers and 17 assists from Carleigh Hall.
RYE COVE 3, THOMAS WALKER 0
CLINCHPORT — The fourth-seeded Lady Eagles (8-13) advanced to an 8:15 p.m. semifinal clash with top-seeded Eastside (13-10) with a 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 win.
Gracie Turner led Rye Cove with 18 kills and three blocks. Madeline Love added nine kills, Emma Gibson had eight kills, nine aces and 16 assists, Alidia Kern tallied 12 assists and Abby Lewis had 10 digs.
The fifth-seeded Lady Pioneers (7-15) got 12 kills and four blocks from Patricia Bigge, 13 assists from Karlie Jones and 12 assists from Macee Collins.