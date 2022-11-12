Lady Blue Devils sweep past Appomattox into the VHSL state semifinals

Gate City’s Lexi Ervin makes a play at the net during Saturday’s state quarterfinal match against Appomattox County in Gate City.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/KINGSPORT TIMES NEWS

GATE CITY — The celebration continued in Gate City on Saturday.

Just hours after the Blue Devils took a 21-14 victory over Union in the Region 2D football playoffs at Legion Field, Gate City’s volleyball squad advanced to the VHSL Class 2 semifinals with a sweep of Appomattox County at home.

