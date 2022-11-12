GATE CITY — The celebration continued in Gate City on Saturday.
Just hours after the Blue Devils took a 21-14 victory over Union in the Region 2D football playoffs at Legion Field, Gate City’s volleyball squad advanced to the VHSL Class 2 semifinals with a sweep of Appomattox County at home.
Led by junior Makayla Bays’ 22 kills, the Lady Blue Devils (24-7) secured a 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Appomattox (22-2).
Gate City will head up the interstate to Glenvar on Tuesday for the semifinal round.
PLAYING FAST
The pace of Saturday’s match was quick, and Gate City coach Amy Reed was just fine with that.
“We finally got a team that let us play fast and aggressive like we wanted to,” Reed said. “Defense did their jobs tonight and that allowed us to take care of the front row.”
Gate City’s defense controlled the pace and was solid on the serve- receive throughout the match.
Reed said those two things were key to winning.
“Appomattox has a good ball team. It’s the state tournament and teams have to be on fire when they come in to play,” she said. “I think they gave us all they had when they came in.”
Rylee Blevins registered 28 digs to lead the Lady Blue Devils defensively. Blevins’ effort put her over the 1,000-dig mark for her career.
Peyton Taylor finished with 23 assists and 10 digs for Gate City, and Kady Davidson had 13 digs.
IN THE MIDDLE
While their stats were not eye-popping, Reed said her two middle blockers, Rylee Hall and Lexi Ervin, were crucial to the victory. Hall finished with three kills and four blocks, and Ervin had three kills and three blocks.
“I know a lot of us don’t see them dominating offensively, but what they do is big,” Reed said. “They each had dominating kills when we needed them. Those were huge turnaround points for us.”
Kaydence Gilbert led Appomattox with 11 kills, Aubrey Fulcher had 20 assists and 12 digs, and Emily Dudley also recorded 12 digs.