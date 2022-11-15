Lady Blue Devils season ends with state semifinal loss to unbeaten Glenvar

Glenvar kept its record perfect with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 win over Gate City on Tuesday in the VHSL Class 2 state volleyball semifinals.
The senior-laden Highlanders (25-0) made few mistakes and overcame a shaky start to take the win.
With the win, Glenvar will play the winner of Wednesday’s Poquoson-East Rockingham semifinal match in the state championship match at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday.
“They’re just an old-seasoned team,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said of Glenvar. “I wish them the best of luck. They’re an old-seasoned team that is senior-led, and they weren’t giving up.”
Reed’s Lady Blue Devils started the first set by jumping out to a 7-1 lead, but Glenvar refused to panic. While the Highlanders are not used to playing from behind too much this season, Glenvar coach Mark Rohrback said his team is experienced and has played in nearly all situations through their careers.
“These seniors are experienced players, and they’ve faced a lot of adversity,” Rohrback said.
FIRING BACK
Glenvar, which has lost only one set all season long, fired back against the Lady Blue Devils (24-8) and took control of the set and the remainder of the match.
“We’ve been down. Certainly not this season, only a couple of times, but they’ve been there in their careers,” Rohrback said. “These girls are experienced athletes. They listen to us, and they listen to each other. To accomplish what they did tonight. To beat them in three sets is just fantastic.”
Glenvar senior Claire Griffith led the Highlanders with 15 kills, 16 digs and three blocks, while fellow senior Hannah Hylton had 10 kills and 10 blocks.
Senior Rhyan Harris recorded 16 digs, while Audrey Conner, a junior, finished with 32 assists for the Highlanders.
SOLID SEASON
Junior Makayla Bays finished with 15 kills and 11 digs for Gate City, while Lexi Ervin had seven kills and four blocks at the net for the Lady Blue Devils.
Peyton Taylor registered 23 assists for Gate City, and Riley Blevins finished with 14 digs.
The Lady Blue Devils started the season as a youthful group that steadily improved throughout the season.
Tuesday’s match was evidence of that, Reed said.
Gate City played a strong match but fell to a more experienced squad, the coach said.
“We did everything we could,” Reed said. “I’m not going to sit here and put my team down and say we could have done this and that. We gave our all, and they came up with more points than we did tonight.”