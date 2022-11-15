Lady Blue Devils season ends with state semifinal loss to unbeaten Glenvar

Gate City’s Rylee Blevins delivers a serve in Tuesday’s VHSL Class 2 state semifinal match against Glenvar.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/Kingsport Times News

SALEM — The streak continues.

Glenvar kept its record perfect with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 win over Gate City on Tuesday in the VHSL Class 2 state volleyball semifinals.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos