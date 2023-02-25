Gate City girls win Region 2D

The Gate City girls captured the Region 2D tournament championship Saturday with a 70-60 win over Mountain 7 District rival Wise Central at the Bearcat Den in Bristol, Va.

 Zeke Newton

BRISTOL, Va. — Round 5, give it to Gate City.

The Lady Blue Devils claimed the Region 2D girls basketball championship Saturday night at the Bearcat Den, overcoming a slow start and the herculean effort of Emmah McAmis to grab a 70-60 decision over Wise Central.

