BRISTOL, Va. — Round 5, give it to Gate City.
The Lady Blue Devils claimed the Region 2D girls basketball championship Saturday night at the Bearcat Den, overcoming a slow start and the herculean effort of Emmah McAmis to grab a 70-60 decision over Wise Central.
The victory also rewards the Lady Blue Devils (23-5) with a VHSL Class 2 tournament home game next weekend against the Region 2C runner-up.
Central (23-6) must travel to meet the Region 2C champion.
The win was Gate City’s second in five games with the Lady Warriors this season. A sixth meeting would happen in the Class 2 final if both teams were to win twice in the state tourney, a distinct possibility given the history of the Mountain 7 District.
Central has won seven state titles in the past 10 years. Gate City has won it once and finished runner-up three times in the past 11 years.
ERVIN PROPELS DEVILS
Central led 16-11 after one quarter, but Lexi Ervin was just getting warm.
Gate City’s senior sharpshooter nailed two 3-point jumpers in the second period — after hitting two in the first — to push the Lady Devils to a commanding 17-5 advantage over the second frame and a 28-21 edge at halftime.
Jordyn Carrico and Makayla Bays produced two buckets each in the second to aid Ervin, the daughter of Twin Springs scoring legend Stacy Ervin and the cousin of former Gate City point machine Zac Ervin.
It’s always nice to have an Ervin.
“In more ways than one,” said 16th-year Gate City coach Kelly Houseright, who saw her leader hit 5 of 5 from beyond the arc and score a team-high 19 points.
“We weathered the run — that’s just the way it started out. We just kept our composure and kept plugging away and stayed the course and did what we do.”
The Lady Warriors, down by as much as 36-23 in the third quarter, managed to close to within 44-38 after three periods and 51-48 with 4:15 to play, but Ervin’s only 3 of the second half pushed the lead back to six points on Gate City’s next possession.
Even the fabulous McAmis, a sophomore dynamo who finished with 35 points, could not reel in Gate City, one of the few Class 2 programs in Virginia that can consistently play with Central.
“We’ve had to play them enough over the years, so you’d hope at some point that you could find a way to win,” Houseright said. “I’m just proud of these kids.
“The girls have bought in and played selfless basketball for each other.”
A FEW NUMBERS
Bays and Maddie Gibson, each with 17 points, provided terrific support for Ervin. Carrico was key as well with 11 points.
The Lady Blue Devils stood tall at the foul line, especially down the stretch to protect their lead. They made 23 of 28 for the game, Gibson hitting 8 of 10, Bays 6 of 6 and Braylin Steele 4 of 4.
Abbie Jordan hit three 3s and scored 12 points for Central.
VIRGINIA HIGH BOYS WIN
In the nightcap, Virginia High claimed the Region 2D boys championship with a 52-50 nail-biter against Graham.
Dante Worley swished a double-clutch 3-pointer from the corner with 19 seconds left to give the Bearcats (22-5) a 51-50 advantage. Virginia High had trailed by double digits early in the final period.
Graham’s Connor Roberts missed a short, contested jumper in the lane with four seconds to play, and the Bearcats survived.
Worley, who hit 9 of 10 foul shots, led all scorers with 24 points, including 15 in the fourth period when Virginia High outscored Graham 20-12.
Markel Ray scored 15 points to pace Graham (12-14).
Both teams advance to the VHSL Class 2 tournament next weekend, Virginia High hosting the Region 2C runner-up and Graham hitting the road to take on the Region 2C champ.