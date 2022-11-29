GATE CITY — Gate City did not waste any time making a statement for the basketball season.
The Lady Blue Devils opened with a 44-40 win over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.
“We knew coming in this was going to be a great game for us,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “They’re a good matchup for us and they’ve played several ballgames already.”
The win was even more dramatic for the Lady Blue Devils because three of their starters — Lexi Ervin, Makayla Bays and Kady Davidson — had practiced for just four days because of the school’s extended volleyball season.
“We turned the ball over a lot and did some crazy stuff, but considering the practice time that some of these have had, I’m satisfied with that,” Houseright said.
“We’ve got to do better, but I’m satisfied with the effort.”
DEFENSE
The game was close throughout, and Dobyns-Bennett (5-2) held a one-point edge, 20-19, at halftime.
The Lady Blue Devils moved out front 31-27 by the end of the third quarter and enjoyed the game’s biggest lead, 38-30, with 4:26 left remaining in the contest.
Gate City’s defense provided a tough shooting night for the Lady Indians. D-B struggled to make baskets, often taking off-balance shots.
“You got to hit shots,” Lady Indians coach Bill Francis said. “That’s been the story of the last two games.
“Gate City forced some tough shots. We took some tough shots and I give them all the credit for that. Defensively, they always really get up in us pretty good over here.
“It’s good for us,” Francis added. “We need to play games like that. It’s the only way you get better.”
Houseright was somewhat taken aback by how well her team played defense.
“That was a good surprise tonight,” Houseright said. “Our practices are predominantly defensive-minded, but we haven’t a lot of defensive stuff yet. So that was a great surprise. But we have some experience back that’s been here, done this. So they know what to do.”
PRESSING THE ISSUE
D-B used a full-court pressure defense over the last four minutes of the fourth quarter, which created some Gate City turnovers.
Francis said he would have liked to press more in the game, but he was concerned about his team’s potential fatigue after playing five games last week.
“We just don’t have the depth to press the whole game,” Francis said. “We just have to really pick our spots. I knew we didn’t have it on our legs, but we gave it a run there at the end.
“We learn from a close game. That’s basketball; sometimes it bounces in for you, sometimes it doesn’t.”
The press was effective down the stretch, allowing the Lady Indians to chip away and eventually tie the game at 40 on a basket by Peyton Moore with 44 seconds left.
After Addie Gibson hit two free throws just six seconds later to put the Lady Blue Devils back on top, D-B had another chance for a tie, but Gate City’s defense forced a jump ball with 10.6 seconds left.
Gibson then stole the ball and drew a foul. She hit two more free throws with 5.9 seconds left to seal the win.
BY THE NUMBERS
Bays led a trio of double-figure scorers for Gate City with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Gibson finished with 11 points and Ervin added 10.
D-B’s Hannah Frye led all scorers with 18 points.
UP NEXT
Gate City is off until Dec. 6 when it continues its tour against Volunteer State teams. The Lady Devils take a road trip to Tennessee High before returning home on Dec. 10 to face West Ridge.
D-B is back in action against Webb on Dec. 9 before facing defending VHSL Class 2 champion Wise Central on Dec. 10 in the Doubletree Roundball Showcase in Johnson City.