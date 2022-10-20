Lady Blue Devils knock off Union to force playoff match

Gate City's Makayla Bays goes up for a kill against Union during Thursday's Mountain 7 District collision in Gate City.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/KINGSPORT TIMES NEWS

GATE CITY — It took five sets for Gate City to beat Union Thursday in Mountain 7 District volleyball action and that was just fine with Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed.

“Overall, we are a young team and we’ve just been working and pecking and just taking every opportunity. If we go four games, five games, we’ll take it because all that does is make us better,” Reed said after her team outslugged the Lady Bears in the fifth and deciding set to take a 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 23-25, 15-12 win.

