GATE CITY — It took five sets for Gate City to beat Union Thursday in Mountain 7 District volleyball action and that was just fine with Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed.
“Overall, we are a young team and we’ve just been working and pecking and just taking every opportunity. If we go four games, five games, we’ll take it because all that does is make us better,” Reed said after her team outslugged the Lady Bears in the fifth and deciding set to take a 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 23-25, 15-12 win.
Gate City (18-5, 11-1) and Union (24-2, 11-1) ended the regular season as district co-champions. They will meet again Saturday at Lee High in a special playoff that will determine the No. 1 seed for next week’s Mountain 7 tournament.
The winner of Saturday’s playoff also will host next week's district tourney semifinals and finals as well as the Region 2D tournament semifinals and finals in two weeks.
FIGHT TO THE FINISH
Gate City seemed to have things under control in the opening two sets Thursday before the Lady Bears roared back to take the next two and force a decisive fifth set.
Lady Blue Devils star Makayla Bays set the tone early in the final set by knocking down two hard kills and blocking a Union kill.
“We jumped on them early in the first two sets and then we started to run out of steam,” Bays said. “I’m just happy we pulled it through and bore down and worked as a team to get there.
Bays also helped the Lady Devils work in a new wrinkle by moving to a second setter position late in the match.
“It put me in a new role. I’ll do whatever it takes to win. No matter where I’m at, I’m going to do my best,” the junior said.
Reed said the play by Bays, who finished with 26 kills and 18 digs, was huge for the Lady Blue Devils.
“She’s just a dominant player,” Reed said. “She sees the court so well. She knows where her holes are. She’s aggressive and smart all at the same time.
Union coach Kim Moore, a Gate City graduate, said the switch in game plan caught her team off guard a little.
“This is not an easy place to play. I know that firsthand,” Moore said. “They threw something different at us tonight with the 6-2. They didn’t do that in their last match, so they adjusted just for us for that. That’s respect right there because they made that change. It was something that we had to adjust to and it messed up our game plan.”
Reed said her team worked on getting better at the fundamentals in the first half of the season. The Lady Blue Devils are now working toward the postseason, like changing up their rotations and game plans, Reed said.
“We are where we want to be right now. We do that stuff in practice. So it’s nothing new to us," she said.
BY THE NUMBERS
Senior Rylee Hall also had a big night for Gate City by knocking down 15 kills, including two in the pivotal fifth set.
Peyton Taylor finished with 28 assists and 22 digs for the Lady Devils, Lexi Ervin had nine kills and five blocks, and Rylee Blevins finished with 31 digs.
Isabella Blagg had 22 kills and 10 digs to lead Union. Jordan Shuler added 11 kills and 28 digs.
Brooke Bailey amassed 43 assists with 11 digs, Gracie Gibson finished with 27 digs, Gracy McKinney added 19 digs and Olivia Light recorded 10 digs for the Lady Bears.