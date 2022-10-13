BRISTOL, Va. — The race for the Mountain 7 District regular season volleyball championship was officially narrowed to two teams Thursday.

Gate City (16-5, 9-1) eliminated John Battle from title contention with a 25-22, 25-18, 23-23 sweep of the Lady Trojans (15-6, 5-4).

