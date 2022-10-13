BRISTOL, Va. — The race for the Mountain 7 District regular season volleyball championship was officially narrowed to two teams Thursday.
Gate City (16-5, 9-1) eliminated John Battle from title contention with a 25-22, 25-18, 23-23 sweep of the Lady Trojans (15-6, 5-4).
The Lady Blue Devils kept their chances of at least a share of the regular-season title alive with the victory.
“We came out and we played,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said. “It’s finally clicking, and we just keep picking and pounding in practice and showing it on game day.
“In game three we got a little relaxed and sloppy with our game. But we had the grit and finished our game. Our puzzle pieces are coming together and we’ll keep working.”
Reed said her young team is showing the experience of a season on the court.
“We’ve got to grow up and that we’re starting to see,” the coach said. “You never want to peak early, but we’re going to take care of each night. Every night from here on out is super important.”
MISSED OPPORTUNITIES
Battle had its chances to take a win in each of the three sets, but the Lady Trojans struggled to close the deal.
“It’s all about execution when you play these teams and that’s what we preach every day,” John Battle coach Brittni Haderer said. “We struggled defensively with serve-receive and then we could not finish at the net like we needed to.
“We needed this. We played defeated and we played scared to make a mistake. And we were not the ones in the driver’s seat from start to finish.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Gate City’s Makayla Bays finished the match with 23 kills and 26 digs, while Peyton Taylor had 35 assists and 15 digs.
Rylee Hall added nine kills and five blocks for Gate City and Rylee Blevins finished with 31 digs, while Kady Davidson added 18.
Mackenzie Smith had nine kills to lead Battle at the net, while adding 16 digs.
The Lady Trojans also got 23 digs from Allison Smith and 12 digs apiece from Jacqueline Hill and Audrey Chapman.
UP NEXT
Battle is back in Mountain 7 District action on Monday with a road trip to Lee High.
Gate City hosts Lee on Tuesday.
A victory for the Lady Blue Devils on Tuesday would set up a match for first place in the district Thursday against Union.