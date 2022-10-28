The Lady Blue Devils (20-7) outdueled Union (26-3) 19-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 15-10 to win the Mountain 7 District volleyball tournament championship at Union’s Bear Den.
The victory came in the season’s fourth meeting between the regular-season district co-champions and evened the series at 2.
IT DID MATTER
It was a match most everyone said did not matter.
Seeding for next week’s Region 2D tournament was already decided before the first serve opened the district tournament. Union’s five-set playoff victory over Gate City last weekend secured the district’s No. 1 seed in the regional tournament.
So Thursday’s match was only for a tournament championship trophy.
But what a match it was.
As in the squads’ previous three meetings, they battled back and forth, point for point and set for set.
“You’re here. You better be playing to win,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said. “Every match matters. For us it does. It gives us an opportunity to get better. All it does is give us more reps, more opportunities. It gives us growth and strength and confidence on our team.
“We get better with every rep. And if that means pushing us to five (sets), then we’re that much closer to being where we need to be.”
Gate City’s Makayla Bays controlled the match at the net with 30 kills and 12 digs. Teammate Lexi Ervin added eight kills.
“We love playing them every time,” Ervin said of the Lady Bears. “It’s great energy and great competition. We just try to come ready to play and do our best.”
Peyton Taylor had 34 assists and 12 digs for Gate City, Rylee Hall had five blocks and Rylee Blevins piled up 21 digs.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Blevins said. “We knew they were really going to make us work for it. So we just knew whenever we had a lead we had to keep it and not let them get back into it.”
Isabella Blagg led Union’s attack with 19 kills, and Jordan Shuler had eight kills, five blocks and nine digs.
The Lady Bears also got 33 assists and 12 digs from Brooke Bailey, 25 digs from Gracie Gibson and 23 digs from Gracy McKinney.
OFF TO REGIONAL PLAY
Union and Gate City will play home matches in the quarterfinal round of the Region 2D tournament on Nov. 5. Their opponents are still to be determined.