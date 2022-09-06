ABINGDON — Gate City volleyball coach Amy Reed could not have asked for much more from her team in Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District opener.

“They played really well tonight. Hands down,” Reed said after her Lady Blue Devils’ 25-12, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Abingdon. “Probably the smartest and most aggressive we have played in a long time.

