ABINGDON — Gate City volleyball coach Amy Reed could not have asked for much more from her team in Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District opener.
“They played really well tonight. Hands down,” Reed said after her Lady Blue Devils’ 25-12, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Abingdon. “Probably the smartest and most aggressive we have played in a long time.
“The middle backs did a good job coming in there and playing their defense. Rylee Blevins, who is in charge of the back row, did a good job.
“We’re mentally growing and getting better each day, Reed added. “As long as we’re moving, then it’s hard for their offense to get going. And when the defense is playing well for us, it allows the offense to do its job.”
START TO FINISH
The Lady Blue Devils (3-1, 1-0) dominated from start to finish.
Abingdon led only once in the match, 2-1 in the second set, and the advantage was short-lived.
Gate City responded with eight straight points, setting the pace both for the rest of the set and the match.
Makayla Bays finished strong up front with 16 kills and Lexi Ervin added nine for Gate City. Peyton Taylor had 27 assists and Blevins finished with 14 digs.
Blevins, Gate City’s libero, said playing strong on the back line was key.
“Our middle backs (Bays and Ervin) did really well,” Blevins said. “I just tried to stay and pull in that middle every time so they couldn’t get any free hits.”
The junior said the team is improving in handling its opponent’s service game.
“We definitely did better on our serve-receive. Our serve-receive was way better tonight,” Blevins said. “We did better at keeping the balls low and that really put our offense in play.”
Ella Kiser led Abingdon’s front-line play with six kills. Riley Cvetkovski finished with 10 digs and Katy Creasy had six assists.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
Gate City travels to Ridgeview for another Mountain 7 contest and Abingdon (1-3, 0-1) goes to Virginia High for a nondistrict tilt inside the Bearcat Den.