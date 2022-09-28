Lady Bears take big win over Gate CIty

BIG STONE GAP — Union kept its record against Virginia opponents unblemished and took sole possession of first place in the Mountain 7 District on Wednesday.
The Lady Bears (19-1, 6-0) played their game and took a 25-22, 25-21, 17-25, 25-16 district volleyball win over Gate City (12-5, 5-1) at Union’s Bear Den.
The goal for Union was to take control of the match early and keep Gate City off-balance in its attack, especially with power hitter Makayla Bays.
The Lady Bears accomplished both goals.
“Makayla Bays is a great player. Our girls executed our game plan to try to get (Gate City) out of their system, and they were out of their system,” Union coach Kim Moore said. “We’re going to soak it up and enjoy this one because we have to turn the page quickly because we have another game Thursday.”
Union travels to Lee High on Thursday in another Mountain 7 contest.
Moore said staying focused was a key for the Lady Bears in Wednesday’s win.
“Makayla is going to get her hard knocks, but we can’t let a hard knock turn into three points,” Moore said. “So as soon as she gets that hard knock we have to do everything in our power to get the next point.”
Union played strong at the net with Isabella Blagg knocking down 15 kills, along with 12 digs and five aces for the Lady Bears.
Jordan Shuler finished with 13 kills and 16 digs for Union, while Brooke Bailey had 35 assists and 15 digs.
The Lady Bears also got 20 digs from Gracie Gibson.
Bays finished the night with 20 kills and five blocks for Gate City, while Rylee Hall had nine kills and four blocks and Lexie Ervin recorded five blocks.
Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed said her team was unprepared to play from the start.
“We came out and we played out of system,” Reed said. “We didn’t come prepared to play tonight mentally. You play great one night and you lay an egg the next night. You can’t do that. You’ve got to come out every night. We were just out of system.
“It wasn’t anything that we hadn’t seen. We just didn’t have it. The serve-receive balls weren’t getting to our setter to be efficient for our hitters.
“We played as individuals tonight, and it just got us out of our system. We’ll come back and we’ll rebound and we’ll come back. When we do things right, they’re good, you can’t touch them. But it wasn’t a good night.”
Gate City will try to rebound Thursday when the Lady Blue Devils host Abingdon.