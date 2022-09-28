Lady Bears take big win over Gate CIty

Union’s Jordan Shuler (14) pushes the ball over the net during Wednesday night’s Mountain 7 District contest with Gate City in Big Stone Gap.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/Kingsport Times News

BIG STONE GAP — Union kept its record against Virginia opponents unblemished and took sole possession of first place in the Mountain 7 District on Wednesday.

The Lady Bears (19-1, 6-0) played their game and took a 25-22, 25-21, 17-25, 25-16 district volleyball win over Gate City (12-5, 5-1) at Union’s Bear Den.

