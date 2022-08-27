Union’s Brooke Bailey sets up a play as libero Gracie Gibson (12) looks on during Saturday’s championship match against Ridgeview at Virginia High. The Lady Bears beat the Lady Wolfpack 26-24, 25-17 for the Sunset Slush Summer Slam title.
BRISTOL, Va. — Union’s volleyball players may have built a reputation as the comeback kids Saturday.
After rallying for a win in pool play, the Lady Bears battled back from the brink of a set loss in the championship match of the Sunset Slush Summer Slam tournament and pulled out a 26-24, 25-17 victory over Ridgeview at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
Union (6-0) trailed the Lady Wolfpack 24-19 in the first set of the title match before scoring seven straight points to take the game.
The victory was the Lady Bears’ second come-from-behind win in the tournament.
Union trailed Lebanon late in the first set of the teams’ pool-play match before rallying for a 26-24, 25-16 victory.
“I was proud, more than anything, of the fight that I saw in my team,” Union coach Kim Moore said. “There were two times that we were down by five and came back and won. That shows me that we’re getting to the point where we can handle the pressure situations.”
The come-from-behind victory in the first set of the championship matchup took some of the fight out of Ridgeview (6-1) in the second set.
“The first set, we gave it away,” Wolfpack coach Holly Fleming said. “We had it won, up 24-19. I know we were fatigued, but in that situation we have to push through.”
Union’s Brooke Bailey finished with 23 assists in the title match, and Jordan Shuler had nine kills and 10 digs.
Libero Gracie Gibson led the Lady Bears’ defensive effort with 17 digs on a tiring day.
“We knew it was going to be worth it,” Gibson said of the effort in the championship match. “We were very scrappy that game and that’s what it’s all about at the end.
“You just have to have hustle and heart and you’re good to go.”
Ridgeview got 19 assists from sophomore Makinley Owens. Caiti Hill had 22 digs and Leah Sutherland had seven kills.
Union advanced to the championship with a 25-10, 25-18 semifinal victory over Lebanon. Ridgeview defeated Wise Central 25-23, 25-11 in the other semifinal.