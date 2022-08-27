Union comes from behind to take win over Ridgeview

Union’s Brooke Bailey sets up a play as libero Gracie Gibson (12) looks on during Saturday’s championship match against Ridgeview at Virginia High. The Lady Bears beat the Lady Wolfpack 26-24, 25-17 for the Sunset Slush Summer Slam title.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/Kingsport Times-News

BRISTOL, Va. — Union’s volleyball players may have built a reputation as the comeback kids Saturday.

After rallying for a win in pool play, the Lady Bears battled back from the brink of a set loss in the championship match of the Sunset Slush Summer Slam tournament and pulled out a 26-24, 25-17 victory over Ridgeview at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

