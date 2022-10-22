BEN HUR — The Mountain 7 District and Region 2D volleyball tournaments will be played at Union over the next two weeks.
The Lady Bears earned the privilege of hosting the semifinal and final rounds of those tournaments after taking an intense 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11 win over Gate City on Saturday at Lee High.
Union (25-2) and Gate City (18-6) split their regular-season meetings, finishing as Mountain 7 regular-season co-champions and forcing the playoff. Saturday's match determined the top seed in next week’s district tournament as well the No. 1 seed out of the Mountain 7 for the regional tourney, scheduled for the week of Nov. 7.
ALL ABOUT THE SIDE
Saturday’s match was a lot like the first two meetings between the league's top two teams.
With raucous cheering sections on both sides and players diving for every point, the atmosphere was, in a word, intense.
“What a fun game to be a part of,” Union coach Kim Moore said. “It was a little intense. I’m proud of my team.”
The teams switched sides of the net on each set, and that made a difference in momentum in the fifth set, Moore said.
Union won the first two sets, Gate City the next two, and Moore instructed team captain Brooke Bailey to switch sides of the net if the Lady Bears won the coin flip.
“I told Brooke to switch sides,” Moore said. “We didn’t want serve. We wanted to change the mojo and get back on the (other) side. And that shifted momentum.”
Union capitalized on the change in mojo down the stretch in the fifth.
Trailing by a point, the Lady Bears got two dinks from Bailey, an ace from Jordan Shuler and a kill from Olivia Light to grab a 13-10 lead before Gate City’s Rylee Hall broke the Union run with a kill.
The Lady Bears then got back-to-back kills from Isabella Blagg and Gracy McKinney to clinch the win.
FRUSTRATING DAY
The match was a frustrating one for the Lady Blue Devils.
“We controlled the net,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said. “We just let them get away with their trash ball and we’ve got to do a better job of picking that stuff up and playing that kind of slower-paced tipping game.
“We’ve just got to keep working to get better. We’re OK where we are. We hurt ourselves with silly mistakes. We’ve got to go back and clean that up.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Blagg led Union at the net with 22 kills and added 17 digs, and Shuler finished with 14 kills and 21 digs. Bailey dished out 43 assists with 12 digs.
Defensively, the Lady Bears got 22 digs apiece from McKinney and Gracie Gibson, and Shay Henderson contributed 13.
Makayla Bays had a strong match for Gate City, piling up 31 kills with 22 digs, four blocks and eight aces.
The Lady Blue Devils got 26 assists from Peyton Taylor, nine kills and seven blocks from Rylee Hall, seven kills from Lexi Ervin and 31 digs from Rylee Blevins.
UP NEXT
Gate City opens Mountain 7 tournament play on Monday at home against Lee High.
Union has a first-round bye. The Lady Bears play the Abingdon-Ridgeview winner on Tuesday in the semifinals.