Lady Bears win intense contest over Gate City to claim top spot in Mountain 7 tourney

Union's Isabella Blagg sends the ball over the net against Gate City during Saturday's Mountain 7 District playoff at Lee High. 

 P. KEVIN MAYS/KINGSPORT TIMES NEWS

BEN HUR — The Mountain 7 District and Region 2D volleyball tournaments will be played at Union over the next two weeks.

The Lady Bears earned the privilege of hosting the semifinal and final rounds of those tournaments after taking an intense 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11 win over Gate City on Saturday at Lee High.

Union players listen to coach Kim Moore during Saturday's Mountain 7 District playoff match with Gate City. 

Gate City coach Amy Reed instructs her Lady Blue Devils during Saturday's Mountain 7 District playoff match with Union. 
Union's Gracy McKinney attempts the kill against the defense of Gate City's Makayla Bays in Saturday's Mountain 7 District playoff match at Lee High. 
Gate City's Makayla Bays goes for a kill against Union in Saturday's playoff match at Lee High in Ben Hur.

