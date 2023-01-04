BLOUNTVILLE — An impressive fourth-quarter shooting performance propelled the Volunteer boys basketball team to another win.
The Falcons (13-5) nailed 27 of 59 shots, getting a game-high 35 points from Andrew Knittel, and whipped West Ridge 66-48 at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
“It was a great game from him,” Volunteer coach Zac Crawford said. “We thought he would have a mismatch with a lot of the game film we watched. He took the right shots.”
Knittel went 16-for-25 from the field, taking only one shot from long range. He didn't need to go long; his mid-range game gave West Ridge headaches. He was on fire pulling up from 10 to 12 feet from the basket.
“We saw in their zone that the middle was wide open and whenever we could the ball to the middle, I could find shooters,” Knittel said. “That little jumper has gotten better with age and maturity. I’ve worked on trying to keep my balance and making tough moves. I’m able to pull up on balance and be able to shoot it well in the mid-range.”
He single-handedly outscored the Wolves in the second half, a telling 25-18 margin.
Volunteer held only a seven-point lead going into the final stanza but blew the game open by making 7 of 12 shots and limiting West Ridge (10-6) to three makes.
“Volunteer played great and we missed a lot of assignments,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “It seemed like we had the ball at the rim at times, but we just didn’t make the shot.”
Dawson Arnold hit for 12 points in the first half but got only three shots in the second half and finished with 15. Wade Witcher added 12 points for the Wolves.
“We didn’t find Dawson when the game started to get away from us,” Dyer noted.
LADY FALCONS SURVIVE
The Lady Wolves had three chances to win the game at the buzzer but their attempts from underneath the basket failed and the Lady Falcons grabbed a 43-42 win.
“We got what we wanted on the rebound and missed it and then missed it again,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “We had a horrible shooting night and missed too many short shots.”
Veda Barton, after attempting only one shot in the first two periods, came to Volunteer’s rescue in the second half. Barton netted 14 points, went 5-for-5 from the field and led Volunteer in scoring.
“Veda really hadn’t touched the ball that much in the first half and then we were able to go to her three or four times right at the free-throw line in the second half," Volunteer coach Caroline Laek said.
Emmerson Head carried the Lady Falcons in the first half by hitting a trio of long distance shots and finished with 10 points.
Faith Greene and Rachel Niebruegge scored 11 each to lead the Lady Wolves.
UP NEXT
West Ridge faces Big 5 Conference foe Dobyns-Bennett in a road game Friday. Volunteer hosts Unicoi County that night in a key Upper Lakes Conference matchup.