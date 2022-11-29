CHURCH HILL — Six games into his tenure as Volunteer's full-time boys basketball coach, Zac Crawford already has a marquee moment.
Crawford's Falcons held off a strong run by defending TSSA Class 4A champion Dobyns-Bennett to seal 57-55 win Tuesday night.
Andrew Knittel came through when his team needed him most. The senior's bucket with 3.2 seconds left in the game decided it.
“For this to be my first home game officially as the head coach, this one couldn’t be any more special,” Crawford said. “This is a great group of guys that’s mature and know how to play the game. They know how to remain composed when times get rough and they understand that teams are going to make runs.”
In the Indians' final possession, senior guard Brady Stump let a shot go just beyond halfcourt, but it was well short of the basket.
The Falcons (6-0) kept their perfect record intact after getting 15 points from Knittel and 10 from backcourt mate Joltin Harrison.
It wasn’t a particularly good shooting night for the Church Hill crew — which went 5-for-26 from long range and 25-for-64 overall — but Crawford said he'd take their defensive effort.
“We had a very poor shooting night, but we continue to find ways to win,” Crawford said. “We just scrap, claw and find a way to get a win.
“To be 6-0 with the schedule that we’ve played so far is special. This is the group we’ve been waiting on at Volunteer and they bring an electric atmosphere every night.”
The Indians (4-2) got behind near the beginning of the second period when Volunteer embarked on an 8-0 run for a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
With 55 seconds remaining in the game, D-B’s Eli Day tied the game at 55 on his putback off a Stump miss — capping the Tribe's 14-2 run in the last three minutes — but Knittel’s bucket on the other end some 50 ticks later ended D-B’s hopes of a comeback for the ages.
“We’re constantly in an evolution of change this year,” Indians coach Chris Poore said. “Every couple of days, players and lineups are changing. We had our full team for about 6½ quarters. We’ve had two days to try to throw something together and it didn’t look really good.
“We’re going to keep going with our guys and find out a way that works.”
Stump led the Tribe with 22 points and Jonavan Gillespie netted 13. D-B shot a woeful 20-for-52 from the field and 9-for-18 from the free-throw line.
“We’ve got to be tougher at both ends of the floor and at the free-throw line,” Poore said. “It showed that (Volunteer) was a little bit grittier and they wanted it a little bit more than we did.”
D-B was without the services of senior East Tennessee State signee Dante Oliver, who injured his wrist over the Thanksgiving break when he fell on it during a game. Poore said he doesn't know how long his offensive weapon will be out, but the rest of his team will have to gel and develop without him.
“It’ll be several weeks that Dante’s out, but throughout that time, we’ll develop some depth and youth,” Poore said. “(Oliver) doesn’t solve all problems, but he does provide a huge help and it changes our entire style of playing. It doesn’t develop our youth, though, and we're exposed right now.
“Hopefully when he gets back that we’re more developed, everyone is better in their role and we’re better as a team because of it.”