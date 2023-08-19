BRISTOL, Va. — John Battle’s coaches believe another year of experience is key to improvement for the 2023 season.
The combination of youth and untimely injuries led to a disappointing 1-9 season for the Trojans a year ago. With players back in key positions, there is reason for optimism.
“We have quite a few kids returning,” coach Bradley Ricker said. “Last year, we were still in that boat where we had sophomores and really young guys playing varsity football. They came back and got a lot of reps in. This is definitely our most experienced team. They’re hard workers and are really flying around the football.”
Braxton Emerson was the Trojans’ quarterback as a sophomore but missed almost all of his junior year with a hip injury. He’s back behind center and ready to take the helm for his senior season.
His host of capable receivers starts with his twin brother, Brayden, and includes big-play threat Broadie Bailey, a multi-sport athlete. Landon Odum and Izaya Selz are other key targets as is tight end Gavin Chappell.
Running backs are Arrow Brooks, Drake Houser, Bryson Harris and Selz.
Brason Hayes and Noah Sills are others capable of playing the quarterback position.
Senior Charlie Mullins anchors the offensive line at center. Guards and tackles include Braedyn Bailey, Braison Brush, JJ Hampton and Riley Kiser, although others should see some time.
The defense features Sills and Kiser at end. Hunter Reynolds, Jayden Garrett and Kiser are seeing time in the middle.
Braedyn Bailey and Ethan Dillard are returning starters at linebacker. Selz and Broadie Bailey are starting cornerbacks with Landon Odum, the Emerson brothers and Caleb Lockhart others at linebacker or defensive back.
Braedyn Bailey is handling kicking duties and Noah Sills is punting. Broadie Bailey, Brayden Emerson and Selz return kicks.
While it’s cliché to say sports is about more than just wins or losses, Ricker makes sure that’s the case. He goes around and checks the school to make sure his players are living up to the team’s standards, such as sitting at the front of the classroom.
Still, wins and losses remain important. Ricker believes a winning attitude can help his team improve in that category.
“Stay positive and keep grinding, that’s how I say it,” he said. “Things are going to go wrong on the football field. You just have to battle back from that and go to the next play. In our scrimmage, we saw that, so we’re excited to see how they play.”
