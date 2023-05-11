Len Jeffers, the longtime coach of the powerful Daniel Boone cross country and track and field programs, is stepping down at the end of the school year.
Jeffers has coached 33 years, the past 17 at his alma mater, where he became just the third coach in the school's history. He was a runner on the Trailblazers’ 1981 state championship cross country team, coached by Karl Winkle, and also a runner on the track and field team under George Moody, who led Boone to the 1998 state cross country title.
Jeffers coached Boone to the school’s third state championship in 2014. The cross country course, which hosts the Trailblazer Invitational and Region 1 championships, will be named for Jeffers after his retirement.
Jeffers said the influence of the coaches who preceded him and the lessons they shared were key to his success.
“It was hard work, commitment, dedication and promoting the team concept,” Jeffers said. “It’s not a one-man show. There’s no place to avoid it around here, but the hills are the backbone for cross country and distance running.”
Former Boone all-state runner James Garst will replace Jeffers as cross country coach. A member of Boone’s 2014 state championship team, Garst was a two-time all-state selection. He is a math teacher at Sulphur Springs Elementary School.
The Boone programs have produced 17 state champions under Jeffers’ leadership. He coached state runner-up teams in cross country in 2012 and ’13, and in track and field in 2022. The Trailblazers won 11 conference, 11 region and 11 sectional titles overall. More than 100 athletes were named all-state under Jeffers, who coached five All-Americans, two national champions and one national runner-up at Boone.
He also coached one state champion while at Columbia Central.
While best known for its distance running, the Boone's track and field program also has produced champions in sprints, jumps and throws in recent seasons. The 2022 runner-up team was mainly fueled by four distance runners and state champion thrower Eli Penix.
“Tim Campbell, who was the athletic director when I came here, talked about being more competitive across the board instead of being one-dimensional,” Jeffers said. “I’ve been fortunate to have great assistant coaches and that credit goes to them.”
When Jeffers looks back on his career, obviously the 2014 state championship stands out. But he said there have been many great memories since he returned to Boone as coach in 2006.
“The 2014 team with everything they accomplished, with the state championship, the Nike Nationals and Adam (Barnard) making All-American, that was special,” Jeffers said. “Then in 2017, Ben Varghese wins an indoor national championship up in New York. Then you talk about Eli. I’ve been here 17 years, 16 prior to that, with so many great memories.
“I will still be around. I’m still teaching, still at the school, so I will be watching them and will help them out at the meets if they want me to.”