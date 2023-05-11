Daniel Boone coach Len Jeffers

Daniel Boone coach Len Jeffers, right, accepts the 2022 TSSAA Class 3A track and field runner-up plaque.

 TANNER COOK/SIX RIVERS MEDIA

Len Jeffers, the longtime coach of the powerful Daniel Boone cross country and track and field programs, is stepping down at the end of the school year.

Jeffers has coached 33 years, the past 17 at his alma mater, where he became just the third coach in the school's history. He was a runner on the Trailblazers’ 1981 state championship cross country team, coached by Karl Winkle, and also a runner on the track and field team under George Moody, who led Boone to the 1998 state cross country title.

