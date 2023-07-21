JEFFERS

Cherokee quarterback Landon Jeffers winds up to throw during 7-on-7 action against Tennessee High.

 J.D. VAUGHN/six rivers media

Landon Jeffers grew up quickly last season, enough to where Cherokee High School football coach Josh Hensley was looking up to him by October.

One of several freshmen to start for the Chiefs last fall, Jeffers became one of the area’s top passers. And it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you