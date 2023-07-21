Landon Jeffers grew up quickly last season, enough to where Cherokee High School football coach Josh Hensley was looking up to him by October.
One of several freshmen to start for the Chiefs last fall, Jeffers became one of the area’s top passers. And it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon.
“He’s put on about 30 or 35 pounds since last season,” Hensley said. “We’re going to rely on him heavily.”
And that won’t be anything new for the sophomore signal caller. Jeffers had the seventh-most passing yards of any quarterback in Northeast Tennessee during the 2022 regular season. He threw for 1,369 yards and seven touchdowns, while rushing for three more scores.
Jeffers and the young Chiefs took their lumps but did reclaim the Hawkins County Super Bowl title, winning at Volunteer 19-18.
“I dare say we were one of the younger teams across the state,” Hensley said. “And we’ll be young this year. But the difference is we’ll have that experience under our belt.”
The Chiefs had graduated their senior quarterback after the 2021 season, leaving the job open for last fall. Even before he started attending Cherokee High School, Jeffers could be seen in the weight room preparing himself to lead the Chiefs.
“A lot of people don’t realize, Landon committed himself to getting in the weight room even while he was still in eighth grade,” Hensley said. “He was working out before school throughout the winter getting his body in a position where he could play and start as a freshman, and he won the job outright. Very proud of him for that.”
Jeffers also played basketball and baseball for the Chiefs after his freshman football campaign ended.
LOOKING FOR MORE
The Chiefs went 1-9 last fall and haven’t experienced a winning season since 2019. And while Cherokee’s top three receivers graduated, five with varsity experience are back — juniors Hunter Larmer and Samuel Augusta along with sophomores Rowe Fletcher, Lofton Hayes and Jaydan Gonzalez. Jacob Brooks is also returning to the gridiron for his senior year.
Fellow senior Kalija Sexton, junior Hayden Hook and sophomores Tyler Wolfe and Garrett Lawson are the frontrunners to carry the ball.
But one particular lineman stands out to Hensley, as well as Cherokee’s opponents last fall. Defensive end Andres Moncier (6-0, 205) garnered some votes for Region 1-5A Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2022, and now he’s back for his senior year.
“He’s going to be one of the best football players in the area,” Hensley said. “I expect him to have a very dominant season.”
UP NEXT
Cherokee has moved down to Region 1-4A with conference games against Greeneville, Elizabethton, Northview Academy, Grainger, Sullivan East and Volunteer.
The Chiefs host Cocke County to begin the season Aug. 18.