J.I. Burton Hall of Fame logo

NORTON — With the addition of a new classification of eligible inductees, the 10th annual class of the John I. Burton Hall of Fame is a little bigger than most.

For the first time in the hall's history, the class includes teachers.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you