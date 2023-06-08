NORTON — With the addition of a new classification of eligible inductees, the 10th annual class of the John I. Burton Hall of Fame is a little bigger than most.
For the first time in the hall's history, the class includes teachers.
The teacher category was added this year by the Hall of Fame Committee and joins other classifications of student-athlete, coach/director, extraordinary individual achievement and contributor.
The class includes seven inductees, including two former teachers.
The inductees will be recognized at the Sept. 29 Burton vs. Eastside football game at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium and will be inducted into the hall during a banquet Sept. 30.
Following are profiles of each inductee.
CHARLES “BUD” ABSHER JR.
Absher is one of the first inductees in the teacher category.
He taught at Burton from 1956 until 1974, teaching biology, chemistry, physics and general science. He also established the first science fair at Burton and worked with Virginia-Wise, then Clinch Valley College, to establish a regional science fair for students.
In addition to his career in education, Absher served in the Army during World War II. He was part of the Normandy invasion and the Battle of the Bulge.
RONALD DICKENSON
Dickenson was a star basketball player for the Raiders in the 1960s and continued his on-court prowess at then-Clinch Valley College, until his graduation in 1971.
At Burton, Dickenson averaged 19 points per game and collected a wealth of honors, including athlete of the year, Lonesome Pine District MVP, All-Wise County and sll-state honorable mention.
In the Wise County tournament, Dickenson connected on 19 of 20 free-throw attempts.
His senior year playing baseball, he struck out 19 batters in one game, a school record at the time.
In his college career, Dickenson scored 1,341 points and was an 81% free-throw shooter.
CLIFFORD “CHIG” MAINOUS
Mainous coached and taught physical education at Burton for close to 20 years after coaching stints at Council and Gate City.
He was an assistant coach on the Raiders' 1972 “Impossible Dream” football team that won the VHSL championship.
He also was an assistant coach on Gate City's 1970 state champion football team.
Mainous played football at the now-closed Appalachia, where he held the school record for the longest kickoff return — end zone to end zone.
His collegiate playing days earned him a spot in the Hiwassee Football Hall of Fame.
JACQUELYN “JACKIE” MAINOUS
Mainous was an English teacher at Burton for two decades, teaching all levels of English and literature during a tenure that started in 1970.
She also was involved with the school as a junior and senior class sponsor and chaperoned several class trips, including to Hawaii, New York and the Caribbean.
Mainous also served as a prom sponsor, on the selection committee for the Boys and Girls State program and on Burton's Scholarship Committee.
She was an avid golfer and volunteer at the local food bank. She was an active member of the Methodist Church and involved in the Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count.
MALIK MILES
Miles was an athletic standout in football, baseball and track. He was a second-team all-state pick in 2011 and a first-team all-state selection in 2012.
Miles was chosen to play in the Virginia High School Coaches Association’s East vs. West All-Star football game.
He earned All-Region D and all-district selections for three straight seasons, 2010-2012.
In baseball, Miles was a second-team all-state and first-team all-region and all-district pick his senior year.
He went on to play for Carson-Newman and was a two-year defensive starter.
REGGIE SENSABAUGH
Sensabaugh played three sports at Burton, but his highlight reel is dominated by football.
He was an all-state choice in 2012 after leading the Raiders to the state championship game.
Sensabaugh rushed for more than 2,000 yards his senior season, including 749 yards and 11 touchdowns in four postseason games.
He was named All-Region D and all-district three times.
In 2012, he rushed for 30 touchdowns, the second-highest season total in school history.
Sensabaugh, who played in the VHSCA East vs. West All-Star football game, also was an all-district basketball pick in 1997 and 1998.
He finished his basketball career with 999 points.
DR. RONALD WELLS
Wells' career through academia and science started at Burton, where he won multiple science fairs both as a high school junior and senior.
His talents extend beyond science, however.
Wells was an all-state and all-county band performer, a Virginia Boys State participant, and editor of the school’s annual, among many other accomplishments.
Since 2005, Wells has served as editor of the website of Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison Schmitt.
His distinguished career includes a PhD graduate fellowship at the European Space Agency, a two-time Fulbright fellowship recipient and the recipient of multiple NASA research grants.