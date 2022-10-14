Important regional matchups are on the docket for the Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge football teams on Friday. The Indians are facing William Blount at J. Fred Johnson Stadium while the Wolves will travel to take on Morristown East at Burke-Toney Stadium.

Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m.

