Important regional matchups are on the docket for the Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge football teams on Friday. The Indians are facing William Blount at J. Fred Johnson Stadium while the Wolves will travel to take on Morristown East at Burke-Toney Stadium.
Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Tribe is coming off of a bye week while the Wolves are reeling from an agonizing loss to non-league foe David Crockett.
INDIANS MEET GOVERNORS
Talk about two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of season success.
D-B (6-1, 3-0) is barely one yard short of an undefeated season after failing on a late two-point conversion in a one-point loss to Greeneville.
The Governors (0-7, 0-3) are also coming off of a bye week, but have struggled with offensive output all season and have been outscored 293-61.
“(Blount) has done a lot of different things offensively this season,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “They’ve been able to run the ball on people at times this season. They’re able to mix in a little bit of passing and they’re able to challenge you vertically.”
Kingsport senior signal caller Jake Carson has been the epitome of efficiency, completing 69.4% of his throws (84-for-112) with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. Senior star receiver Jonavan Gillespie has 33 catches for 522 yards and three scores while Hayden Russell has 13 snags for 197 yards and seven trips to the end zone.
“The trust that we have in Jake Carson is off the charts,” Christian said. “The No. 1 job of the quarterback is to protect the ball. We harp and preach with our quarterbacks to know coverages, know where the checkdowns are and know when to take a chance. Jake has such a high football IQ and he’s done all of those things very well this season.”
Brayden Simpson leads the Tribe with 492 yards on 40 carries and four scores. Peyton Franklin is second with 346 yards on 44 attempts with four scores, and right behind him is Peyton Brooks with 43 carries, 246 yards and five touchdowns.
The steady stable of backs has always been a calling card for Christian’s teams, but this year is special with so much diversity and willingness to let someone else have the spotlight.
“We feel very comfortable with all three of those options,” Christian said. “All three have done such a great job. We’ve got competition at that spot where if you don’t play hard and don’t do what you’re asked, that Friday will be the last time they see the football field.”
The defense for the Tribe has been stingy all season, allowing just 65 points and 1,328 yards. That low point total is good enough for top 10 in the state.
“Winning football at any level — especially championship level — starts on the defensive side and Coach (Teddy) Gaines and our entire defensive staff have done an incredible job,” Christian said. “There’ve been some mop-up touchdowns, but as a whole, our defense week in and week out has done a tremendous job.”
One area the Tribe will need to improve upon is the penalty department. D-B has been flagged 64 times for 670 yards.
WOLVES HIT THE ROAD
Inconsistency once again plagued the youthful Wolves (3-4, 1-2) last week against the Pioneers. Morristown East (2-5, 0-3) has also been inconsistent, losing four of the last five games. Last week’s 44-3 home win over Cocke County snapped a four-game skid for the Hurricanes.
Friday’s contest is a de facto elimination game in the race for the last Region 1-6A playoff spot.
“We had 440 yards of offense, but we would get deep in Crockett territory and either get a penalty or we’d do something silly and not score,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “We couldn’t stop (Crockett) running back (Jaevon) Emile. He’s small, but he’s a ball of muscle. He’d just bounce off of us.”
In last week’s loss to Crockett, Cale Bryant ran for 114 yards and also had 86 receiving yards.
Kaleb McClain had 51 yards rushing and 102 yards receiving, accounting for a large part of the Wolves’ 439 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Trey Frazier completed 8 of 17 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown.
“We moved the ball pretty well and that was the best we’ve thrown the ball in two years,” Hilton said. “We did some things, but (Crockett) had some good players. We needed to score touchdowns and we didn’t get them.”
The Hurricanes will give the Wolves a steady dose of the ground game while mixing in the pass, especially to wide receiver Nathan Roberts, who stands a towering 6-foot-6.
“They’ve got two or three backs that are like the kid from Crockett,” Hilton said. “They have a big receiver that they put on the outside to get single coverage and they have a bunch of refrigerators along the offensive line, so this is going to be a challenge for us.”