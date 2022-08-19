Dobyns-Bennett gets ready to kick off the 102nd season of Indians football Friday when it hosts Tennessee High at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m.

It’s the fourth straight year the traditional rivals have opened the season with Dobyns-Bennett winning the last three by at least 20 points, including a 35-13 victory in 2021.

