Dobyns-Bennett gets ready to kick off the 102nd season of Indians football Friday when it hosts Tennessee High at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m.
It’s the fourth straight year the traditional rivals have opened the season with Dobyns-Bennett winning the last three by at least 20 points, including a 35-13 victory in 2021.
The Indians, coming off a 7-4 season, look to be even stronger and faster up front than a year ago, which could present a challenge for the Vikings.
Carson Christian, a 6-foot-2, 267-pound center, leads the way for an offensive line that looks to bulldoze the competition. Other starters will be left tackle Chris Harris, left guard Gavin Commerford, right guard Will Ford and right tackle John Teboe.
“They’re an unknown that we have to get solved. There’s no doubt we have to play there better than we did last year,” Coach Christian said. “At some spots, we’re not the biggest, but they’ve all gotten better. I have to give a big shout-out to our strength coach, Zack Fleming, who does a phenomenal job in the weight room.”
Jake Carson, a 6-foot-6 senior, has settled in as starting quarterback. He threw for 1,214 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. The Indians also have the option to bring in 6-foot-2 Noah Blankenship, an athletic left-hander who ended with 695 passing yards.
Wide receivers Jonavan Gillespie, Hayden Russell and Dakari Dixon give the Indians explosiveness. Christian loves the determination of Gillespie, commenting, “The first guy never brings him down. I’ve never seen it happen since he’s been here.”
It will be running back by committee with sophomore Peyton Franklin (5-8, 160) as the starter. Franklin has shown an ability to make cuts and to make people miss. Other running backs who are expected to play include Brayden Simpson and Peyton Brooks.
“That’s a good problem to have with that many backs, but it is a problem trying to figure out who can get in there and make things happen,” Christian said. “At 160 (pounds), Franklin isn’t going to carry it 20-30 times a game.”
Tennessee High is led by the disruptive Chris Wilson on the defensive line. Jashun Hernton and Marquis Phelps are other standout linemen, while Nick Osborne and Jackson Elliott are linebackers who can cause havoc.
Maddox Fritts, Logan Tudor and Mason Mays will have the responsibility in the backfield trying to slow down D-B’s talented receivers.
INDIANS DEFENSE VS. VIKINGS OFFENSE
Switching to the other side of the ball, Christian likes Tennessee High’s skill players. He’s particularly impressed by junior quarterback Jimmy Phipps throwing the ball and the attitude of running backs Josh Bell and Josh Green.
“What I see is a really good skill group. The Phipps kid impresses me,” Christian said. “They’ve sold him as a dual threat guy, but his arm is great. He’s put passes on people during their scrimmages. He looks like a top-notch quarterback to me.
“I like the Joshes at running back. They’ve shown some option football and as a defense, we’ve got to play assignment football. It’s possible Friday night you might have zero tackles, but you did your job.”
Two guys expected to make a lot of tackles for D-B are Branson Carswell and Andrew Myers.
Myers has played so well at Mike linebacker, that he’s likely not to see as much action on offense. Branson Carswell at Will linebacker led the team with 108 tackles last season. With Kaden Kulbacki and Eli Wallace, they have exceptional depth at the positions.
“I say the football found him, which is the way linebacker is supposed to be,” Christian said about Carswell. “You’re always up on the tackles, near the ball. We expect a lot of good things out of both of those starters and the quality backups behind them.”
The Indians look to have more speed in the defensive backfield than in previous seasons. Russell, playing the weak safety, will fill in the run gaps and cover to the boundaries. Nigel Vidale got better every game last season at corner, while George Evans started the last half of the season at strong safety.
Tony Simpson and Cannon Mullins will see time at the Sam linebacker spot.
There are good battles up front with the Vikings’ offensive line led by Evan Bedwell, a top college prospect, against the D-B front with Eli Smith, Braylon Banks and others.
KEY TO THE GAME
“It’s high school football and more times than not, he who runs the ball and defends the run the best, is going to win,” Christian said. “We need to establish the line of scrimmage. Last year, we had a lot of stalemates there.
“If you can move a guy back at the point of attack one yard, you’re going to be successful running the ball. If you move him back three yards, you will be real successful. Hopefully, we can establish an identity of being a physical team up front of getting our run game going and then get some play action.”