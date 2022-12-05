Several milestones were reached in recent weeks for Dobyns-Bennett’s basketball program.
Among the highlights was Jonavan Gillespie knocking down career 3-pointer No. 168. That broke the school record that was held by Eric Conner, who made 167 and graduated in 1999.
Also, Gillespie was part of a rare occurrence when he and teammate Brady Stump each reached the 1,000-point mark for their careers in the same game. During the 76-68 win over Mosley, in the Ellison Ingram Thanksgiving Slam in Destin, Florida, Stump and Gillespie earned their place in the difficult-to-reach club.
The Indians, who are the defending Class 4A state champions, have a record of 4-3 on the season. They are coming off a pair of losses last week and will play Friday and Saturday in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic in Asheville, North Carolina.
D-B could get a boost in January from the return of standout guard Dante Oliver, who suffered a broken wrist during a recent tournament. His dad, ETSU head basketball coach Desmond Oliver, said he believes Dante can return in early January.
HILLTOPPERS’ STRUGGLES
Times News sports writer Tanner Cook is working on a research project for Science Hill basketball.
The Hilltoppers are 0-7 this season, but Cook found out the program hasn’t had a losing season in 38 years — perhaps not coincidentally the year before George Pitts took over the program. Pitts eventually led Science Hill to three Class AAA state titles.
Cook also discovered the Hilltoppers have posted an incredible 67 consecutive seasons with double-digit win totals. The 1954-55 squad finished with a record of 8-16, ending with a loss to Happy Valley in the District II consolation game.
It’s too early in the season to say if either of those two streaks are in jeopardy.
FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP NOTES
Class 6A
Murfreesboro Oakland earned its third straight Class 6A state title, becoming the first school in TSSAA history to win three consecutive crowns in the state’s largest public school division.
Alcoa has done it four times in Class 3A (including its eighth title in a row this year) while Maryville did it twice in Class 4A when there were five classifications.
Cleveland took three in a row in Class 4A (1993-95), Fulton won three straight in Class 4A (2012-14), and Brentwood Academy (somehow competing in Class AA with public schools) won three straight from 1980-82.
Class 5A
Daniel Boone doesn’t get a state runner-up trophy, but the Trailblazers’ only loss came against the state champion. Knoxville West won the Class 5A title, breaking open a close game late in the second quarter en route to a 47-13 win.
Class 4A
Anderson County got the job done, but it wasn’t easy. The Mavericks got their elusive Class 4A state title with a 34-30 win over Pearl-Cohn that wasn’t completely sealed until an interception in the final seconds. Anderson County won despite giving up a pair of 80-yard touchdown passes.
The Bermuda Triangle of Class 4A football remains intact with Greeneville winning in 2017-18, Elizabethton earning titles in 2019-20, and the Mavericks taking the crown this year. Tullahoma won in 2021, beating Elizabethton in double overtime.
Class 3A
Alcoa moved up on the national list for consecutive state titles with No. 8. The Tornadoes are tied for fourth in the modern era with Charlotte (N.C.) Independence (2000-07) and Hammonton (N.J.) St. Joseph (1999-2006).
The next school for Alcoa to track down is Phoenix Union, which won nine in a row from 1920-28.
The record holders each had 14 in a row: Honolulu St. Louis (1986-99) and Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Washington, which did it from 1951-64.
Class 2A
Tyner had to defend a 2-point conversion attempt with 40 seconds left in its 26-24 win over Riverside.
Class 1A
McKenzie started strong and finished strong in its 34-14 win over Clay County. It was the school’s first title after a pair of runner-up finishes to South Pittsburg in 2021 and 2007.
VOLLEYBALL
Sullivan East picked Brittany James as its new head coach.
James was a three-sport athlete for the Lady Patriots and played college softball at Emory & Henry.
THE WEEK AHEAD
BOYS
Elizabethton gets a good test Tuesday against West Ridge. …
It could be quite a battle in Erwin as Hampton tangles with the Blue Devils on Tuesday. …
The Roundball event features six boys games over Friday and Saturday at Science Hill’s gyms.
GIRLS
Elizabethton faces what could be its toughest week of the regular season.
The Lady Cyclones travel to face West Ridge on Tuesday before getting a pair of major challenges in the Roundball event. They take on defending Class 4A state champion Bearden on Friday and last year’s Class 4A state runner-up Farragut on Saturday.