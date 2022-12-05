Jonavan Gillepspie (copy)

Dobyns-Bennett’s Jonavan Gillespie joined teammate Brady Stump in the 1,000-point club recently.

 Tanner Cook/tcook@timesnews.net

Several milestones were reached in recent weeks for Dobyns-Bennett’s basketball program.

Among the highlights was Jonavan Gillespie knocking down career 3-pointer No. 168. That broke the school record that was held by Eric Conner, who made 167 and graduated in 1999.

