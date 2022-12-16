KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett may still be searching for its boys basketball identity here in mid-December, but Friday night the Indians felt comfy-cozy in their new home away from home.
The Indians, with the Buck Van Huss Dome closed for repairs, played for the first time at their new stomping grounds, the old Sullivan North High School gym, easing to a 77-65 nonconference win over Volunteer.
Now called the Tribe Athletic Complex, the freshly painted facility is trimmed in maroon, with the school's two state championship banners hanging from the rafters. The Model City Maniacs sign is placed prominently, as is its all-time wins tote board — which now stands at 2,350.
The shiny floor is emblazoned with D-B logos.
"It felt just like home," Tribe senior guard Brady Stump said. "It's not like the dome. The environment here is so much louder and so much better.
"You know, I'm just grateful, grateful to be able to have a home gym. We've been on the road most of the year, and it felt great to play in front of our people."
Stump certainly did his part in the win, leading the Indians (7-4) with 19 points, drilling a pair of 3-point shots and getting to the rim and to the foul line. He also passed well, beating double teams by setting up teammates for easy layups.
Stump and four other Tribesmen scored in double figures, helping cover the void created when star transfer Dante Oliver broke his arm in a Nov. 23 tournament game in Florida. He is expected back in mid-January.
"We've had to overcome a lot of adversity," said Stump, one of only two returning starters from last year's state championship team. "But I feel like we're starting to get it together and are playing better together. And once Dante comes back, it ought to be about perfect."
SCORING ALL AROUND
Forced to get it done without the 6-foot-5 Oliver, D-B received contributions from a number of offensive sources.
Jonavan Gillespie, a senior guard and the other returning starter, swished two 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, while a trio of fresh faces chipped in nicely.
Sophomore Dace Potts played big with three 3-point bombs and 11 points, missing just one shot from beyond the arc. Major Dawson, a 6-7 sophomore who had some nice moments inside, and freshman Zayden Hayes (8 of 10 at the foul line) each knocked in 10 points to aid the cause.
"With me and Jonavan getting pressured, you know, sometimes they are left open and we need to get them shots," Stump said. "When they can knock them down like they did tonight, that's really good."
D-B GAINS CONTROL
A 3-point jumper from Potts, a strong move on the baseline by Dawson and a driving layup from Stump helped D-B break free from a 9-9 tie, and the Indians closed out the first quarter with an 11-2 run to lead 20-11 after eight minutes.
Volunteer (10-3) got back within 25-22 midway through the second period, but two 3-balls from Stump and a pair of buckets from Gillespie, including a three-point play, pushed the Tribe advantage back out to 38-26 by halftime.
The Falcons could get no closer than 11 points after intermission and trailed by as many as 22, before finishing strong down the stretch to close the gap.
VOLUNTEER LEADERS
The Falcons, who scored a rare win over D-B 57-55 on Nov. 29, struggled shooting the basketball, converting 36% (24 of 66) from the floor.
"Honestly, when we beat them we shot 19%, so I don't know," said first-year Volunteer coach Zac Crawford. "It's tough to win a ballgame shooting a low percentage, but I've got faith in my guys. Eventually those shots will fall.
"We're right where we want to be. This first part of the season was set up with a pretty tough schedule to prepare us for what'll be a tough conference season."
Joltin Harrison led the Falcons with 23 points, hitting four 3-point shots. Bradin Minton scored 15 points in support and Andrew Knittel tossed in 10.