KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett wrestling coach Wes Idlette believes his team can be a true state contender for the 2022-23 season.

The Indians are coming off a season when they finished sixth in the state duals and seventh in the team standings at the state individual championships. Along the way, they captured a sweep of Big 5 Conference and Region 1-AA championships over rival Science Hill.

