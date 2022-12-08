KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett wrestling coach Wes Idlette believes his team can be a true state contender for the 2022-23 season.
The Indians are coming off a season when they finished sixth in the state duals and seventh in the team standings at the state individual championships. Along the way, they captured a sweep of Big 5 Conference and Region 1-AA championships over rival Science Hill.
Many of the boys from that team are back, fueling the coach’s optimism.
“We have the pieces to be very successful,” Idlette said. “If we get everybody in the right lineup, I think we can compete with the top schools in the state.”
They certainly got off to a strong start at the Border Duals hosted by Tennessee High. The Indians destroyed the competition, 69-12 over Richlands, 78-6 over Pulaski County, 81-0 over the host Vikings, 83-0 over Daniel Boone and 69-15 over John Battle.
Max Norman, the 2022 state champion at 145, leads the way for D-B. The scary thing is he’s only a sophomore.
“Max, his mat awareness is great,” Idlette said. “He’s one of the strongest wrestlers on our team, pound-for-pound. But the biggest thing is his body position and how he can be comfortable in uncomfortable positions.”
It’s a team with plenty of upperclassmen. Even without Norman, a lineup from 132 to heavyweight shows no weakness.
It would include: Gavin Armstrong (132), Ben Tucker (138), Cannon Mullins (145), Drew Vetter (152), Jake Dempsey (160), Aidan Rhoton (170), Nikolas Burke (182), Jimmy Taylor (195), Garrett Crowder (220) and Chris Harris (285).
“Cannon, Gavin, Aidan and a transfer from Volunteer, Ben Tucker, are some of our seniors who give us good leadership,” Idlette said. “We have a lot of good juniors like Garrett Crowder, who placed third in the state, and other good seniors in our lineup.”
The biggest questions concern the lighter weights, but the coach is confident they can hold their own. Junior Bryce Pulitzer has experience at 106, but freshmen are at the next three classes: Mason Jakob (113), Nate Boger (120) and either Titus Norman or Kennedy Watterson (126).
“We’ve got freshmen coming in who are talented, one of them Max’s little brother,” Idlette said. “It’s one of the best freshman classes, so it has us excited about our lower weights.”
The rivalry with Science Hill has been a case of a rising tide lifting all boats, making both strong contenders against teams in the traditionally tough areas like Chattanooga and Nashville.
The Big 5 Conference match went down to the final match with Science Hill transfer Dempsey’s win at 145 giving the Indians the overall title.
“We always look forward to that matchup,” Idlette said. “The intensity is always great. The competitiveness of it, we know we’re going to get their best wrestling. Towards the end of the season, you want the tough competition. When you wrestle that match, you set your wrestlers up for the most success possible by going against tough opponents.”