CHURCH HILL — Another week, another standout performance for the Dobyns-Bennett defense.
The Indians (2-0) repeatedly smothered Volunteer at the line of scrimmage during Friday’s nonconference football game en route to a 41-0 victory.
It is the first time since 1990 the Tribe opened the season with consecutive shutouts. D-B beat Tennessee High 31-0 last week.
“We were able to win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and did a really good job of taking care of things up front,” fifth-year Indians coach Joey Christian said. “Our defense played well and they took care of what they needed to.”
D-B limited Volunteer (0-2) to 106 yards of offense and seven first downs, three of which came via penalty. In the second half, the Tribe gave up only 28 yards and forced two punts. One kick was blocked and D-B halted Volunteer on fourth down to start the third quarter.
“We played hard and we got after it as much as we could, but they’re just really good,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “We’re banged up right now, but I’m not going to make any excuses because that’s what you’re going to get when you play two 6A teams to start the year.”
Senior quarterback Jake Carson had a standout game, finishing 10-of-12 passing with 195 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns.
The Tribe’s stable of running backs racked up 199 yards on 22 carries, an eye-popping 9.0 yards per attempt. Peyton Brooks had 79 yards and a third-quarter score, and track star Brayden Simpson finished with 74 yards on seven attempts and two TDs. Peyton Franklin had 98 total yards on six touches with two scores, one rushing and one receiving.
The Indians finished with 394 yards and 20 first downs but the yellow handkerchief plagued them again. They gave up 145 yards on 12 accepted penalty flags, two of which were touchdowns that were called back.
“We have to be smarter,” Christian said. “We had one where we blocked behind the play and several other things. Most of the time, however, I thought we did what we were flagged for.”
Cason Christian had the best night for Volunteer, racking up 83 total yards rushing and passing. He carried 19 times for 48 yards and completed 3 of 5 passes for 35 yards.
ON THE OFFENSIVE
The Indians opened with a three-and-out but scored on their next four possessions.
“With the weather delay, we didn’t get our normal warmup in and we had to handle a little bit of adversity from the beginning,” Coach Christian said. “We can’t make excuses for that because they came out and made three really good stops. After that, I thought we were able to settle in.”
Franklin put D-B on the board with a 19-yard burst up the middle with 6:17 left in the first quarter.
After the second of Volunteer’s five first-half punts, Carson completed a beautiful long pass to senior Jonavan Gillespie for 38-yard TD with 2:34 left in the opening period.
“That was a good throw and any throw to Jonavan is a decently good decision,” Christian said. “Jake played well and I know there’s things he’d like to have back, but I was proud of him for sure.”
In the second quarter, Franklin caught a 56-yard tunnel screen pass from Carson, and Simpson capped the first-half scoring with a rumble from 6 yards out.
While the Indians were racking up 318 yards and 13 first downs in the first half, their defense was holding the Falcons to 78 yards and just three first downs.
“I thought we battled a lot more than we did last week," said McMillan, whose team opened with a 41-6 loss to West Ridge. "We showed some fight and we’ll get better from this."