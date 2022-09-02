COEBURN — Lee High established a solid running game and complemented it with a strong passing attack and shutdown defense Thursday to pick up its first win of the football season.
Junior running back Grayson Huff rushed for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Generals’ 31-0 nondistrict victory over Eastside at Carl McConnell Stadium.
Huff was the main cog in the Lee ground attack.
“The ground game, it was just working well,” Huff said. “We’ve got big boys up front that get the job done. Running behind them is like, I get behind them and it’s like there’s an earthquake in front of you. They’re just so big, they’re just moving everybody and I’ve got wide-open lanes. I just hit the hole and go.”
Preseason conditioning was a big plus going into the season, Huff said.
“Running track helped me get my (form) down and stuff,” Huff said. “Lifting weights in the offseason helped me so much. I’ve gotten so much stronger. My squats went up like 200 pounds.
“Just pushing the pile now, it’s a good feeling,” he added. “The work has really paid off.”
Quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft helped Lee (2-0) balance its offensive attack. The sophomore completed 8 of 19 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns: a 37-yarder to Ian Hines in the first quarter and a 12-yard strike to Conner Roop in the second.
Generals coach Joey Carroll was pleased with his team’s defensive effort in keeping Eastside (0-2) scoreless. The Spartans punted the ball six times after big defensive stops by Lee High.
“We forced numerous punts,” Carroll said. “For the first time in a while, we forced them to call for punts and it’s good to see that. When you’re calling for your punt return team, that’s a good thing.”
OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES
Eastside quarterback Jaxsyn Collins completed 9 of 18 pass attempts for 107 yards.
That accounted for most of the Spartans’ offense, which struggled to find a ground game.
“We kind of know our identity, but we’ve got to get our run game more established and be able to just drive the football on people,” Eastside coach Mike Rhodes said.