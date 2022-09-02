COEBURN — Lee High established a solid running game and complemented it with a strong passing attack and shutdown defense Thursday to pick up its first win of the football season.

Junior running back Grayson Huff rushed for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Generals’ 31-0 nondistrict victory over Eastside at Carl McConnell Stadium.

