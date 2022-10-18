Jefferson County's Ashley Gaytan (24) tries to keep possession of the ball as Dobyns-Bennett's Maggie Fleming (13) and Kora Houlihan (7) close in during Tuesday's Region 1-AAA semifinal match in Dandridge.
DANDRIDGE — Kora Houlihan unleashed a thunderous boot from 40 yards to score with 20 seconds left in the first half and spur Dobyns-Bennett to a 3-1 win over Jefferson County in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Leroy Shannon Field.
After beating Jefferson County 4-0 on Sept. 27, the Lady Indians (16-5) found themselves knotted at 1 as the first half came to a close. Houlihan’s long goal turned the tide clearly in D-B’s favor.
A goal by Maggie Fleming in the 53rd minute gave the Lady Indians the additional breathing room they needed.
D-B advanced to face longtime rival Science Hill, a 9-0 winner over Morristown East, in Thursday’s championship match. The regional finalists also secured berths in Saturday’s sectional round.
“When it’s tournament time, it’s totally different and when you come down here to play, you know it’s going to be tough against Coach (Shawn) Way’s team,” Tribe coach Tony Weaver said. “Kora’s goal was such a boost going into halftime. Fortunately, we came out in the second half and got another goal which relaxed us a little bit.”
Ava Flanary put the Lady Indians on top in the ninth minute when she scored off a through ball by Carlee Cradic. The Lady Indians controlled most of the action and finished with a 16-6 shot advantage. Still, Jefferson County (6-10-1) tied the game in the 25th on a direct free kick by Evi Tolzmann after a handling foul.
It gave the Lady Patriots hope at pulling off the upset.
“We gave a couple of goals on defensive miscues, but we fought the whole time,” Way said. “They’re a little more athletic team and you’ve got to deal with their speed and athleticism. But we knew that coming in. It was a much better game than last time. I just felt if we finished a few more chances, maybe it goes to overtime.”
Houlihan had no problem finishing. Her strong kick bounced off the hands of Patriots goalkeeper Nataleigh Robison and into the net.
“I had a clear open shot and I just took it,” Houlihan said. “I knew when it left my leg, I had a good hard shot. It went through her.
“After I hit that, I think everyone had the extra motivation.”
And now Dobyns-Bennett is one of 16 teams still alive in the Class AAA playoffs after avenging last year’s season-ending 1-0 loss to the Lady Patriots.
“Our girls were really, really aggressive tonight,” Weaver said. “I told them that’s how you have to play hard tournament time. Everybody is good this point of the season. To get to Thursday and Saturday, it’s a big deal.”