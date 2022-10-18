DANDRIDGE — Kora Houlihan unleashed a thunderous boot from 40 yards to score with 20 seconds left in the first half and spur Dobyns-Bennett to a 3-1 win over Jefferson County in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Leroy Shannon Field.

After beating Jefferson County 4-0 on Sept. 27, the Lady Indians (16-5) found themselves knotted at 1 as the first half came to a close. Houlihan’s long goal turned the tide clearly in D-B’s favor.

