BIG STONE GAP — The mentor was able to take another from the student.

In Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District girls basketball tournament quarterfinal game, Union took advantage of a hot-shooting night from the perimeter to take out John Battle 55-40.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you