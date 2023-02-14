BIG STONE GAP — The mentor was able to take another from the student.
In Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District girls basketball tournament quarterfinal game, Union took advantage of a hot-shooting night from the perimeter to take out John Battle 55-40.
The Lady Bears (13-10) advanced to face top-seeded Gate City on Thursday at the Devils’ Den.
Battle coach Sydney McKinney — who scored more than 1,000 points during her Union career — saw her team’s season come to an end at 9-14.
Union started off red hot from 3-point range, making five of its first six shots. The Lady Bears finished 10-for-18 from distance for the game.
“In the first half, we shot great from the perimeter and that’s a sign of our focus coming into the game,” said Kory Bostic, who coached McKinney in high school. “Our girls were focused and ready. We’ve got four great seniors that have had a lot of success over four years and they knew the stakes tonight.
“(Sydney) is great and she’s one of our all-time greats here at Union and her team was well coached,” Bostic added. “That makes me feel good as a coach to see her be successful.”
Union’s Brooke Bailey was perfect from the field, finishing 5-for-5 with four makes from 3-point range.
“Brooke has shot the ball extremely well all season and I don’t expect anything less from her,” Bostic said. “She’s our top 3-pointer shooter and it showed up tonight.
“We wanted to box out and control the boards a little bit and I thought we did pretty well with that tonight.”
Abby Slagle chipped in 15 points for the big Stone Gap crew, which was guilty of only five turnovers and shot 18-for-43 from the field.
The Lady Bears put the Lady Trojans behind the 8-ball from almost from the start. Union came out firing and grabbed a 19-9 lead after one quarter.
Battle was within eight points at halftime but could not find any momentum late, shooting 1-for-6 from the field in the fourth quarter and finishing with 15 turnovers.
“I don’t know if they missed a shot from the outside in the first quarter,” McKinney said. “It’s always tough coming back over here and playing, but our team struggled on defense tonight.
“We’re getting better every day and I hope to keep building this program up,” she added.
Kara Kelley led Battle with 17 points and senior Emma Bishop netted 13 in her last game in a Lady Trojans uniform.
Battle made 12 of 33 attempts from the field.
You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.
Sports Reporter
I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017.
