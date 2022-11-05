CLINCHPORT — The Cumberland District is going to have to buy some extra trophies.

Powered by the running of senior Ryan Horne, Twin Springs took a 28-12 victory over Rye Cove on Friday to earn a share of the district championship in front of more than 2,000 spectators — one of the largest crowds to watch a game at Rye Cove in the program’s history, according to school officials.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos