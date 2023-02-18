KINGSPORT — John Dyer has been a head basketball coach for 38 years and has won his share of championships, but not many have been any sweeter than the trophy his West Ridge boys claimed Saturday night.
“This was pretty awesome,” Dyer said. “This was pretty awesome.”
Avery Horne carried the Wolves to the pinnacle, hitting a game-winning 3-point jumper from 21 feet to lift West Ridge to a 63-62 win over Daniel Boone in the District 1-4A championship game at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
The victory leaves the Wolves (19-11) as the top seed and they will host Morristown West (12-15) in Region 1-4A play Saturday at 7 p.m.
Boone (13-18), the district’s No. 2 seed, will entertain Jefferson County (12-20), at a time and a local site to be determined.
The third-place game saw Dobyns-Bennett blister David Crockett 77-33.
The third-seeded Indians (20-9) will travel to face Morristown East (13-13) on Saturday night while fourth-seeded Crockett (14-15) hits the road for Sevier County (14-13) the same evening in Region 1-4A quarterfinal games.
Daniel Boone, down much of the game, assumed a 62-60 lead with six seconds to play when the sensational Jamar Livingston reversed home a circus shot off a strong drive, prompting a timeout from West Ridge.
The Wolves inbounded 94 feet away and quickly got the ball to Horne, who attacked his defender and raced full throttle before reaching the top of the key area a step or two off to the right.
And with a distinct hand in his face, Horne lifted off and knocked down a shot that he and his teammates will remember until they are old and gray.
“It was one of them games, I mean, last team who had the ball was going to win the ball game,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “They made plays.”
Horne was mobbed just after the shot tickled the twine at the buzzer.
“They committed on everybody and my teammates spread out and I was able to make a play,” the 6-foot-1 sophomore guard said. “We practice it all the time.
“It feels amazing, to get a win for the team and the first seed in the region along with it. I was praying it was going in — I give all my glory to God.”
The Wolves made 11 of 20 shots from behind the arc when they weren’t getting to the hole with their dribble drive. Wade Witcher made four 3s, including three in the first half to help West Ridge to a 33-24 advantage at intermission.
Horne, Will Harris and Trey Frazier all drilled a pair of 3s in the game.
All four marksmen swished 3s in the fourth quarter, as the Wolves kept pace with Livingston, who connected on five 3s all told and 16 of 27 floor attempts.
The 6-5 senior, who leads the state in scoring at more than 33 points a game and has more than 2,500 career points while playing at three separate schools, notched his 1,000th point at Boone — all this season.
Livingston was the tournament’s MVP despite Boone’s runner-up finish.
“When he makes 3s, I don’t know what you can do,” Dyer said.
Boone outscored West Ridge 17-7 in the third quarter to lead 41-40 heading into the final frame.
The Trailblazers led by as many as five, 49-44, with 5:26 remaining but back-to-back buckets from Witcher and a 3 from Frazier gave the Wolves the lead back at 52-51 with 3:48 on the clock.
A 3-ball from Harris put West Ridge up 56-53 with 1:55 to play, but Livingston was always there to keep the ’Blazers in position to win.
The Wolves, always at the mercy of Livingston, got it done, however.
“This was a great team victory,” Dyer said. “I mean, our guys have hung in there, and from when it was June 10th, the team camp ... we weren’t very good, and the first game on November 15th, we weren’t very good.
“But we’ve improved and we’ve faced adversity — lots of adversity — and we have overcome. And I’m just so proud of these young men.”
While Livingston was a one-man wrecking crew, Witcher led three Wolves in double figures with 20 points.
Harris stepped up big with 16 points and Horne notched 11.
Harris, Horne, Witcher and Frazier joined Livingston on the all-tournament team, as did Crockett’s Drake Shingledecker, D-B’s Jonavan Gillespie and Brady Stump, and Boone’s Harry Hamlin and Landon Kirkpatrick.
TRIBE ROLLS
In the don’t-make-them-mad department, Dobyns-Bennett’s Indians rebounded from Thursday’s shocking semifinal loss to Daniel Boone by blasting David Crockett.
The Tribe (20-9) poured in 28 points during the second quarter to build a 41-18 advantage at intermission and it was all downhill from there, with every player on the roster scoring except one.
Jonavan Gillespie scored 15 points and fellow senior Brady Stump contributed 13 to lead the winners, who got a combined 18 points from Dante Oliver and Charlie McHugh.
D-B coach Chris Poore said his club was much better than it was against Boone.
“I thought that our mindset was better,” Poore said. “I thought it resembled a postseason type effort and intensity. This is a basketball team that’s not really been presented with a lot of opportunities to play in a championship game or a must-win game, and that (Boone game) was our first test and we failed miserably.
“So we talked about how to approach games and how you have to be intense defensively to flow offensively. And I didn’t think we gave the effort (against Boone) that was demanded of a post-season type of atmosphere. It was better tonight, definitely a step forward.”
Crockett (14-15) was led offensively by the eight-point outing of Shingledecker.
Both teams advance to Region 1-4A play next week, D-B as a three seed and the Pioneers as a four seed.