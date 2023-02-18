District 1-4A Boys Basketball Tournament Championship Daniel Boone vs. West Ridge

West Ridge’s Wade Witcher (11) works against Daniel Boone during the District 1-4A title game at the Tribe Athletic Complex on Saturday in Kingsport.

 Todd Brase

KINGSPORT — John Dyer has been a head basketball coach for 38 years and has won his share of championships, but not many have been any sweeter than the trophy his West Ridge boys claimed Saturday night.

“This was pretty awesome,” Dyer said. “This was pretty awesome.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you