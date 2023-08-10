Lucas Honaker

Abingdon junior quarterback Lucas Honaker has quite a bit of experience entering his third year in the program. He saw time as a freshman in place of the injured Cole Lambert and started all of last season. 

 Tanner Cook/Six Rivers Media

ABINGDON — Not quite two full seasons removed from the deepest postseason run in program history, the Abingdon football team’s expectations are incredibly high.

Last season, the Falcons fell short of their ultimate goal and finished 5-6, getting knocked out of the VHSL Class 3 playoffs by Christiansburg.

LATEST VIDEOS

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Tags

Recommended for you