Abingdon junior quarterback Lucas Honaker has quite a bit of experience entering his third year in the program. He saw time as a freshman in place of the injured Cole Lambert and started all of last season.
ABINGDON — Not quite two full seasons removed from the deepest postseason run in program history, the Abingdon football team’s expectations are incredibly high.
Last season, the Falcons fell short of their ultimate goal and finished 5-6, getting knocked out of the VHSL Class 3 playoffs by Christiansburg.
“Coming off of that big season, we knew that we lost a lot, but we knew that we had a good core from that team,” said quarterback Lucas Honaker, entering his junior season. “We went into last season thinking that we were going to do well, but we were really young in the backfield and not as experienced. We learned a lot about ourselves from last year.”
If the Falcons are to turn it around and get back to the top of the Mountain 7 District and Region 3D, they’re probably going to be leaning a lot on Honaker. He enters his third year in the program, but he has a ton of experience already in big games.
“We always talk about our standard,” Honaker said. “The first year, we set a really high standard. Last year, it really was a letdown because the bar had been set so high. I think I’m prepared and our team is prepared to get back to that high standard that was set in the first year.”
Honaker — listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds — played a few games his freshman year in place of Cole Lambert, who got injured toward the end of the previous baseball season.
The game experience proved invaluable and helped carry the Falcons to a couple of wins on the way to a state semifinals appearance.
“The day after Cole got hurt during baseball season, Peyton McClanahan messaged me and asked to start throwing,” Honaker said. “He was four years older than me and we really hadn’t talked all that much, but we went out during that summer and started throwing two or three times a week.
“That really boosted my confidence and made me play a lot better. I’m very thankful for that.”
Abingdon is looking to put last season in the rearview mirror and Honaker is at the forefront, pushing along a team with a load of starters back at key positions.
One of those is towering sophomore tight end Aidan Woods, who is getting Division I looks. He stands 6-6.
“Everybody is going to be looking at Aidan,” Honaker said. “He’s huge and we can use him in both the running and the passing game. He’s a big target and he has great hands.”
Coach Garrett Amburgey enters his sixth season with a record of 37-17. He''s within shouting distance of becoming the school’s all-time wins leader since its opening in 1959.
He’s excited to see the growth and development of his quarterback.
“He’s a dynamic athlete,” Amburgey said. “He’s tough, physical and he’s a natural leader. I’m anxious to see the growth from sophomore to junior year.
“He really is a team-first guy and we’re fortunate to have him.”