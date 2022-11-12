CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove’s dream football season didn’t have the Hollywood ending, but the Eagles made sure it was an inspirational story nevertheless.
The Eagles fought to the end of Saturday’s VHSL Region 1D playoff game, a 31-8 loss to Holston. An example came on a fourth-and-17 play in the final minute when Rye Cove quarterback Landon Lane connected with Carter Roach-Hodge for a 52-yard pass. And on the game’s final play, Lane hit Jay Bowen for an 18-yard pass that moved the ball to the Holston 3-yard line.
Such was the never-give-up attitude of a program that had to prematurely end its 2021 season because of lack of healthy players but came back in 2022 to win a share of the Cumberland District title.
While Saturday didn’t turn out the way the Eagles (7-3) wanted, coach Gary Collier was still beaming with pride after the game.
“We made a good halftime adjustment to be able to come out here and play well in the second half,” Collier said. “We talked about where we came from. We got the first district win and now we stand co-champions of the Cumberland. If someone told you that before the season, he’d get laughed at.
“The seniors laid a foundation where we have something to build on and we won’t be a rookie in the playoffs anymore.”
The Cavaliers (8-3) took advantage of their playoff experience.
Quarterback Noah Tweed rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 95 yards and another score. Tweed’s touchdown runs were for 21, 53 and 26 yards, and he connected with Merrick Kestner on a 74-yard pass play with just 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give Holston a 25-0 halftime lead.
“We started off early and got on them quickly,” Holston coach Chris Akers said. “Noah is a special player who’s getting better every day. He’s not that big, but he’s a good athlete and he’s tough. He’s always making the big plays for us.”
Several big plays helped the Cavaliers pile up 292 yards on 40 rushes, an average of 7.3 yards per carry. After Tweed’s first two TDs, Griffin Hall connected on a 22-yard field goal to give Holston an 18-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Kestner added 72 rushing yards on 12 carries while on the defensive end he kept the pressure on the Rye Cove backfield.
“We ask a lot of our outside linebackers,” Akers said. “This is the first year that Kestner has played high school football, but he’s really coming along.”
Dustin Bott finished with 12 tackles to lead the Holston defense, and Gabe Foster was credited with eight.
Down but determined, Rye Cove controlled much of the third quarter. The Eagles forced a three-and-out on the Cavs’ first possession of the second half and then strung together an 11-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Roach-Hodge. The defense, which saw Roach-Hodge record a team-high nine tackles, forced Holston to turn over the ball on downs twice in the second half.
Lane’s final numbers included 107 passing yards and six tackles.
“Landon, I just love him. I knew early on that he was going to be our quarterback,” Collier said. “Where he has jumped from Day 1 to now is tremendous. He’s now making good decisions, throwing the ball well and being a leader for us, too. What a great kid!”
There was also high praise for Logan Barnette, the Eagles’ leading rusher with 73 yards on 13 carries in addition to making four receptions for 38 yards.
Even for the coach, Rye Cove’s story seemed like something on the big screen at times. With the credits now rolled on the blockbuster season, the Eagles will be looking forward to a sequel in 2023.
“It does feel like a movie,” Collier said. “These kids put their hearts in this and worked their guts out. We tried to get better each game and now our goal is to get better each season.”