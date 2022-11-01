The Region 1D volleyball semifinals will have a familiar look for the remaining participants.
All three Hogoheegee District teams in the tournament earned quarterfinal wins Tuesday to advance to the semifinal round at Eastside.
The Region 1D volleyball semifinals will have a familiar look for the remaining participants.
All three Hogoheegee District teams in the tournament earned quarterfinal wins Tuesday to advance to the semifinal round at Eastside.
Northwood had the toughest challenge of the three, coming away with a 12-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12, 15-11 win over J.I. Burton.
The Lady Panthers joined district foes Chilhowie — a 25-13, 27-25, 25-9 winner over Honaker — and Patrick Henry — which dispatched Grundy 25-14, 25-12, 25-6 — in the final four.
The only quarterfinal match not featuring a Hogoheegee squad was won by Eastside. The Lady Spartans, the No. 1 seed from the Cumberland District, bounced the Black Diamond District's Twin Valley 25-16, 25-17, 25-17.
In the only quarterfinal to go beyond three sets, Northwood came back from a 2-1 set deficit to advance
Lady Panthers coach Tisha Briggs said her team had to find its game after making the trip to Norton's Stan Wilson Gymnasium.
“I think the bus ride kills us,” Briggs said. “We struggled every set really. We didn’t really play until the last two sets. We finally got our momentum going.
“I can’t explain what happened. It was rough at first.”
Briggs said her team must play stronger Thursday against Chilhowie in the regional semifinals.
Sydney Carter led the Northwood attack with 17 kills, 21 assists, five blocks and 11 digs.
The Lady Panthers also got 16 kills from Michela Snodgrass, seven kills, 17 assists and nine digs from Karlee Frye, 20 digs from Olivia Briggs and 16 digs from Maddie Love.
Burton countered with 17 kills and eight aces from Rehgan Sensabaugh, 32 assists and 15 digs from Kylee Sturgill, 17 digs from Taylor Phipps and 16 digs from Carly Tomko.
“I thought we played well and they played well,” Burton coach Whittney Lane said. “They got after it a lot and they didn’t let very many balls hit the floor and they were a great defensive team.
“There were times that we should have put the ball down and we didn’t.”
Thursday's semifinals at Eastside have Northwood playing Chilhowie at 6 p.m. and Eastside meeting Patrick Henry at 7:30 p.m.
The title match is Tuesday at 6 p.m., also at Eastside.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.