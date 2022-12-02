MORRISTOWN — Science Hill’s rough start to the 2022-23 high basketball season continued Thursday night.
The Hilltoppers suffered a 61-47 loss to Morristown East, which entered the game without a win. Science Hill fell to 0-7.
Kyle Cloninger was the biggest problem for the ’Toppers. The Hurricanes standout cut loose for 30 points.
Letcher Central 87, Lee 51
ERMINE, Ky. — Despite 16 points from Brayden Bundy and 15 from Caleb Leonard, the Generals couldn’t keep pace with the Cougars.
Brynnen Pendergraft added 10 points and six assists for Lee.
Happy Valley 69 Cloudland 49
ELIZABETHTON — James Murray fired in 21 points and Colby Chausse scored 16 to lead the Warriors to the win over their county rivals.
Tucker Shoun was next with nine and Dakota Grindstaff added eight for Happy Valley.
Dylan McClellan led Cloudland with 12 points. Eli Morgan scored 10, while Ryan Sexton and Jacob Stout each netted nine.
University High 56 S. Greene 47
GREENEVILLE — AJ Murphy came through with 20 points including 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter as the Bucs downed the Rebels.
Jordan Carter had nine points with eight points each for Brady Weems, Andrew Cole and Drew Finney.
South Greene got 10-point efforts from Jase Roderick and Hayden Birdwell.
Hampton 98, W. Greene 70
HAMPTON — Cadon Buckles hit 14 of 21 shots from the field to have 39 points along with six assists in the Bulldogs’ rout of the Buffaloes.
Michael Anspaugh added an all-around effort of 12 points, six assists, six steals and three deflections. Hayden Campbell powered his way to 12 points and Geno Carrico scored 10, hitting 5 of 6 shots. As a team, Hampton hit 40 of 64 for 62.5% from the field.
Ethan Turner led West Greene with 26 points. Austin Wampler finished with 15 and Leyton Frye scored 12.
Chuckey-Doak 75, Unaka 65
ELIZABETHTON — Christian Derry proved hard to handle as the Black Knights’ 6-foot-8 post scored 28 points in the win over the Rangers.
Isaiah Treadway provided 15 points and Cadin Tullock had 12 for Chuckey-Doak.
Landon Ramsey was back in form with 19 points to lead Unaka. Marcus Shomaker was next with 17 points and Mason Wilson added 15.
GIRLS
M-East 49, Science Hill 43
MORRISTOWN — The Lady Hurricanes made a strong second-half comeback to secure the win, outscoring Science Hill 26-14.
East shot 32 free throws while the Lady Hilltoppers shot seven.
Finley Surber and Harmony Sullivan each totaled 11 points to pace East. Science Hill got 12 points apiece from Aniya Pace and Lexi Green.
Cloudland 47 Happy Valley 29
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Highlanders doubled up the Lady Warriors in the first two quarters and rolled to the win.
Ella Benfield led the Roan Mountain girls with 15 points. Saharra McKinney was next with 13 points, followed by Ryan Turbyfill with 10.
Kadie Bailey scored 15 and Marcida Moore ended with nine to lead Happy Valley.
Hampton 62, W. Greene 20
HAMPTON — Macy Henry totaled 22 points as the Lady Bulldogs locked down on the Lady Buffaloes.
Madi McClain accounted for 12 points in the Hampton victory. Taylor Berry and Piper Helle each added 10.
Chuckey-Doak 61, Unaka 53
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey surpassed Angie Peters to become Unaka’s all-time scoring leader with 30 points, moving her to 2,206 points for her career.
However, Chuckey-Doak’s balanced attack was triumphant in the end.
Faith Yokley led the way with 14 points. Saniah Atchison had 10 points, while Hayleigh Taylor and Adyson Ripley each scored eight.
Twin Springs 58, Lee High 9
NICKELSVILLE — Kayli Dunn cut loose for 25 points, three assists and four steals to pace Twin Springs to a resounding win over Lee High.
Preslie Larkins added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Titans.
Castlewood 34, Council 27
COUNCIL — Tiffany Proffitt totaled eight points and seven rebounds to help the Lady Blue Devils.
Madison Sutherland added seven points, seven rebounds and four steals while Bailee Varney totaled six points and 10 rebounds.