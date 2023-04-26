JOHNSON CITY — Penalty kicks aren’t for the faint of heart, and they usually aren’t goalkeeper friendly.
But Science Hill’s Foster Childress made the most of it and came out as the game’s hero. The junior goalkeeper made two impressive saves during the tiebreaker shootout against rival Dobyns-Bennett, helping his team earn a 4-2 decision Wednesday night at Tipton Stadium.
The decision avenged Science Hill’s loss to the Indians earlier this season.
D-B (10-2-2 overall) remained in first place in the Big Five Conference with a 5-1 mark while the Hilltoppers (7-6) are 4-1.
JUST FOR KICKS
The Big Five Conference adopted the penalty-kick shootout rule this season for league games that end regulation with a tie score. In this contest, neither team found the net — although Mikel Muingbeh’s second-half rocket off the crossbar nearly decided the issue.
Science Hill went first in the PKs, and Iden Brown connected. Lucas Trull and Muingbeh made their shots.
Meanwhile, Childress ended two D-B attempts with thud stops.
“It’s all about confidence,” Childress said. “It’s a really unfair situation for the keeper, and keeping your confidence is all you have. You just have to hope for the best and try to read them. It’s always a little bit of luck, but at the end of the day it takes a little bit of ability, too.”
The second stop came with Science Hill leading 3-2, setting the stage for Isaiah Neal. He went hard right and planted it into the net to touch off a Hilltoppers’ celebration.
Science Hill head coach David Strickland said he likes the format.
“That’s so much fun,” Strickland said. “It was enjoyable, and I think it was deserved. It was earned. What a great job Foster did in goal with those saves.
“But I thought we were one step better the whole match. Everything we did.”
D-B VIEW
Indians’ head coach Tom LaGuardia said it was a tough end.
“It’s disappointing, but I think it’s a good thing to get us to focus,” LaGuardia said. “We’ve spent a lot of time on penalty kicks, but we didn’t approach it right in the end tonight. I was a little disappointed in the way we reacted to it. Hopefully, it will be something that will propel us if we’re in this situation in the playoffs.”
As for the overall game, LaGuardia said Science Hill earned the win.
“I don’t think we were the better team tonight,” LaGuardia said. “I told Coach Strickland that. Honestly they deserved to win in regulation.”
But LaGuardia said his team should have had a chance to steal the victory right before the end of regulation when there was contact in the box.
“I think we should have had a penalty kick right at the end,” LaGuardia said.