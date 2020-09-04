Science Hill didn’t have its full complement of players, but the Hilltoppers were still loaded on offense.
Quarterback Jaxon Diamond peppered Cole Torbett with targets while Caleb Mazoff ran like a thoroughbred as Science Hill cruised to a 48-21 win over Hardin Valley in the Region 1-6A football opener for both teams.
Despite playing without six starters because of exposure to COVID-19, Science Hill (2-1) thundered through Hardin Valley’s defense for 561 yards of offense, even splitting it with 287 rushing and 274 passing.
Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said he thought his team could hit Hardin for some big plays.
“They played pretty tight and we were able to get behind them,” Carter said. “Jaxon did a great job of throwing the ball.
“There was a lot of good stuff, but we have to get better with the mental stuff. It was a tough week, and there’s a lot of people suffering with this COVID stuff. But I’m proud of our boys for pulling together.”
BEAST MODE, MAZOFF STYLE
Included in the mix was a earth-quaking John Riggins-like run from Caleb Mazoff, whose speed belied his size as he broke loose for a 79-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give his team a 19-7 lead. Mazoff looked like he might be caught from behind, but he actually accelerated away from a charging defensive back.
“I guess I’m a little faster than people think I am,” said the 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior with a laugh. “I guess I showed it a little bit on that play. The line got a great push up front, and I got going. I guess I kept going.”
Carter said, “He’s a big, great athlete. He had a great night. I’m proud of him.”
Mazoff ended the evening with 16 carries for 194 yards and two scores.
BOARDING PASS?
Taking care of the air-travel itinerary was Diamond. He showed off his deep-ball skills and hit on 16 of 23 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns.
The junior got the show under way as he hit Jeremiah Hise with a sweetly thrown 57-yard bomb in the first quarter. Hise was five yards behind the defense and roamed untouched into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
Diamond’s favorite target was the elusive Torbett, who reeled in nine balls for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
“He makes you miss when he catches the ball,” said Carter. “He has great hands and runs good routes. He’s a real good football player.”
CHIPPING IN
Diamond filled in at place-kicker and punter because Science Hill’s top two kickers, Kade Hensley and Andrew Kanady, both missed the game.
Diamond was solid in both of those extra duties, going 4 for 4 on extra point attempts.
OTHER SCORING
Science Hill made it 13-0 late in the first quarter when Mazoff powered in from three yards out.
Hardin Valley got a pair of short scoring runs from Ryan Nichos to make it 19-14.
The Hilltoppers took command with 22 seconds left before halftime as Diamond hit Torbett with a 5-yard scoring pass. A 2-point conversion pass from Diamond to Mazoff made it 27-14.
Science Hill ended any suspense in the third quarter as Diamond threw touchdown passes to Torbett (28 yards) and A.J. Martin (35 yards). Justus Sutton closed out the Hilltoppers’ scoring with a 40-yard touchdown burst.