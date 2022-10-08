CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill did a little bit of everything for Ridgeview on Friday.
The senior put together a strong defensive game and made plays in all facets on offense to boost the Wolfpack to a 20-11 Mountain 7 District football win over Union at Wolfpack Stadium.
Hill picked up 82 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and hauled in a couple of passes for 39 yards. He even threw a halfback pass — one he initially didn’t want to throw — for the game-sealing touchdown.
“Coach (Dewayne) Stanley told me we were going to run a halfback pass and I said, ‘I don’t think it’s there coach,’ ” Hill recalled. “As soon as I took the pitch, I saw the corner fly up and I just hit Branson (Honaker). It was a great play. A great play call by the coach.”
Hill's pass put Ridgeview (6-0, 3-0) ahead 20-11 with 7:25 remaining, and the Wolfpack defense held off a determined Union squad the rest of the way.
“The defense played great tonight,” Hill said. “We stepped up and I thought we had a lot of tackles. I thought we played physical. Very fast and very physical. That’s what defense is about with this team.”
Stanley — Ridgeview's first-year Ridgeview head coach and a former defensive coordinator for the 'Pack — was pleased by his team's play all the way around, but particularly on defense.
Stanley said the game plan devised by defensive coordinator Kent Grant was solid.
“Coach Grant did an awesome job this week and he has all year,” Stanley said. “We were able to shift people back and forth and manage not to play the same thing.
“I think they did a really good job tonight in trying to take the quarterback away. He still busted a big one on us because that kid is an awesome ballplayer.”
The "big one" — by Reyshawn Anderson — came with 1:06 left in the third quarter. Anderson broke loose on a quarterback keeper and sprinted 31 yards for the Bears' only touchdown.
The 2-point conversion, on a run by Kam Bostic, cut Ridgeview’s lead to 14-11.
Hill scored the Wolfpack’s first two touchdowns, an 11-yard run on their first drive of the game and a 5-yard run on their first drive of the second half. He completed the halfback pass in the fourth quarter.
TOUGH ONE
Union (4-3, 1-2) dropped its third game of its last four outings, but coach Travis Turner was happy with his team’s effort.
“It was a good game,” Turner said. “Both teams played extremely hard.
“We’ve just got to keep working and get better.”
STATS
Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn showed balanced by completing 9 of 15 passes for 86 yards and rushing for 80 yards on 13 carries.
Anderson ran for 45 yards on five carries with the TD and passed for 53 yards on 7 of 11 completions.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in Mountain 7 action next week. Union hosts Wise County rival Wise Central and Ridgeview welcomes John Battle to Wolfpack Stadium.