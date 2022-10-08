CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill did a little bit of everything for Ridgeview on Friday.

The senior put together a strong defensive game and made plays in all facets on offense to boost the Wolfpack to a 20-11 Mountain 7 District football win over Union at Wolfpack Stadium.

