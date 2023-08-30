CLINTWOOD — With Caiti Hill pairing 11 kills with 17 digs and Braelynn Strouth producing 12 kills and a dozen digs, Ridgeview vanquished Eastside 25-22, 25-14 and 25-16 in Wednesday night’s high school volleyball action.
Makinley Owens thrived as a facilitator, recording 42 assists. Making nine kills, Leah Sutherland also notched 14 digs for the Lady Wolfpack.
The victory included Makenzie Wright with 11 digs and six kills. Tsega Mullins put down 11 kills while Jaecey Dingus compiled nine digs as Ridgeview upped its record to 8-0.
Twin Springs 3, Honaker 1
NICKELSVILLE — Behind Kenzi Gillenwater’s 21 kills and six blocks, the Lady Titans pinned a 22-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21 loss on Honaker.
Addy Bays authored a double-double of 15 kills and 12 digs, plus she made three blocks. Then there’s Madison Wallace, who delivered 11 kills and administered four blocks.
Abbie Taylor came through with 22 assists, seven digs and five kills. Lady Titans teammate Aubrey Meade tallied 24 digs, also contributing seven assists. Meade and Lexi Lane posted highs in service points with 11 and 10, respectively.
Honaker’s statistical leaders were Valeigh Stevens (21 assists), Kalli Miller (18 digs), Kate Jessee (9 kills) and Kadence Keen (9 kills).
Sullivan East 3, Providence Academy 0
JOHNSON CITY — Fourteen kills and 10 digs, all courtesy of Sophie Johnson, fueled a 26-24, 26-24, 25-23 Sullivan East volleyball victory over Providence Academy.
Kyndl Hodge was a key performer with her 28 assists and 11 digs. Adding eight kills and three aces was Carly Bradford, who also amassed 10 digs.
The Lady Patriots got 19 digs from Kylie Hurley. Asia Cairns chipped in nine.
Kills leaders for Providence were Kinley Painter (7) and Alyssa Coburn (6). Ellie Smith totaled 13 assists and four aces while Skylar Olds produced 13 assists of her own.
In the digs department, it was Ava Thomas with 10. Painter accumulated eight and Hannah Carson seven.
John Battle 3, Chilhowie 0
BRISTOL — A 25-18, 25-10, 25-15 decision favoring the Lady Trojans featured Mackenzie Smith with 12 kills, 11 assists, nine digs and four aces.
Jacqueline Hill had 15 assists to accompany six kills and three aces.
Allison Smith and Bella Shutters contributed 18 and 12 digs, respectively, and Lily King struck for three aces.
