CLINTWOOD — With Caiti Hill pairing 11 kills with 17 digs and Braelynn Strouth producing 12 kills and a dozen digs, Ridgeview vanquished Eastside 25-22, 25-14 and 25-16 in Wednesday night’s high school volleyball action.

Makinley Owens thrived as a facilitator, recording 42 assists. Making nine kills, Leah Sutherland also notched 14 digs for the Lady Wolfpack.

