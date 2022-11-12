GATE CITY — For the second time this season, Gate City rallied to beat Union. It was satisfying for the Blue Devils the first time but even more so on Saturday.

This time Gate City took down the Bears 21-14 in the quarterfinal round of the VHSL Region 2D football playoffs at Legion Field.

