Gate City freshman Mason Hickman (41) blasts into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown against Union on Saturday in a Region 2D quarterfinal matchup at Legion Field in Gate City. The Blue Devils won 21-14.
Gate City’s Mason Hickman (41) intercepts a pass against Union late in Saturday’s Region 2D quarterfinal at Legion Field.
Gate City quarterback Luke Bledsoe fires a pass against Union during Saturday’s Region 2D quarterfinal game at Legion Field in Gate City.
GATE CITY — For the second time this season, Gate City rallied to beat Union. It was satisfying for the Blue Devils the first time but even more so on Saturday.
This time Gate City took down the Bears 21-14 in the quarterfinal round of the VHSL Region 2D football playoffs at Legion Field.
“What a ballgame,” said an emotional Jeremy Houseright, Gate City’s coach. “I’m so blessed to be a part of this. Hats off to our kids for battling back. We were fortunate enough to make a couple of plays late that earned us the win.”
Freshman Mason Hickman scored twice and came up with a crucial interception in the final 6:47 of the game for the Blue Devils (8-4), who will travel to take on Graham (11-0) in next week’s second round.
Union (7-4) took the opening kickoff and marched 69 yards in 14 plays, taking a 6-0 lead after Keith Chandler bulled his way into the end zone.
The Blue Devils were forced to punt on their first possession but on the return, they forced a fumble that was recovered by Gate City’s Trent Williams at the Bears’ 36-yard line. Five plays later, Ethan Fleming burst across the goal line and with Hunter Lawson’s extra point, Gate City was on top 7-6 with 1:13 left in the first quarter.
A defensive slugfest ensued until the fourth quarter. That’s when the fireworks began.
Early in the final stanza, Union quarterback Reyshawn Anderson dashed 10 yards for a touchdown. He followed by running for the 2-point conversion to put the Bears ahead 14-7.
With Gate City facing fourth-and-3 on its next possession, quarterback Luke Bledsoe rolled right to pass but reversed field and raced 51 yards to the Union 6. Hickman needed two carries to cover the final yards to the end zone, and Lawson’s PAT tied the game at 14 with 6:47 left.
“All I knew was that I had to get that first down,” Bledsoe said. “Everything just opened up and we got into position to score.”
Anderson, trying to answer for Union, attempted a pass on third down that floated right into the hands of Hickman, who returned it to the Bears’ 24-yard line. Six plays later, Hickman blasted into the end zone, Lawson was true again and Gate City led 21-14 with 30 seconds showing on the clock.
It was quite a rebound for the Blue Devils after last week’s stunning 41-0 loss to Ridgeview in the regular-season finale.
“Last week really hurt,” Bledsoe said. “We got to work in practice and came out today and took care of business.”
Two fumbles, two interceptions and numerous penalties proved too much for the Bears to overcome.
“Hats off to Gate City, they played well,” said Union coach Travis Turner. “Our kids played hard but we just made too many mistakes.”