Whatever Cassidy Hammonds puts her mind to, she usually does pretty well.
The Lee High junior and defending VHSL Class 2 long jump champion will be one of the featured athletes at next week’s 43rd Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics. The meet is scheduled for Friday, April 28 at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City.
“I’m hoping that I can defend my state title, but I’m really just hoping for improvement,” Hammonds said. “I’m one of those that wants to improve my marks every time I go out and see how far I can push it.”
Hammonds could also be considered the face of a resurgence in the Lady Generals track program, which dominated the old Region IV in the 1990s after consolidation.
A strong foundation is being built in Ben Hur and Hammonds is at the forefront of the charge back to prominence.
“It feels amazing to be considered the face of (the resurgence),” she said. “I don’t even know how to describe it. There’s so many more young people coming out and our program is really starting to grow and grow. The program really has taken a turn for the better.”
WAKING A SLEEPING GIANT
Last season’s outdoor state meet in Harrisonburg marked what could be considered the long-awaited comeback of the program.
When Hammonds struck gold with her leap of 17-2½, she became the first individual state champion for Lee girls track since Ashley Honeycutt won the shot put and discus in 1999.
Hammonds winning helped breathe new life into the program. Lee has made some headway on the regional scene this spring and with new kids on the block, like freshman Savana Parsons, the future is incredibly bright.
“Savana has been a big help,” Hammonds said. “She’s going to be very good. It’s been pretty cool to help her with her progressions and seeing her do so well in her freshman year is amazing.”
PURE SHOCK
Last spring was Hammonds’ first season doing track and field. This season, she’s already bested her state-winning mark by leaping 17-4.
Her hurdling in the 300-meter distance is better, too, and she’s one of the best in Class 2 again this season.
“Since last year, winning the state gave me a huge confidence boost, especially with more experience,” Hammonds said. “It’s amazing to say that I am the defending state champion.”
After claiming gold on the James Madison oval last June, Hammonds said it didn’t really sink in at the time because she was a little busy at the meet.
“I was shocked and I was not expecting to win at all,” Hammonds said. “I found out and then I had to go run another race, so I didn’t really have time to process it.
“Afterward when I had time to think about it, it really was a surreal experience. I honestly couldn’t believe it.”
Her expectations this season are high, as they should be. She’s the top seed in the Six Rivers Relays for both the long jump and 300-meter hurdles, but she knows that’s no guarantee.
“There’s quite a bit of competition this year (at Six Rivers),” she said. “It’s definitely more competitive than our region meets and maybe even more than our state meet.”
ALL THE SPORTS
Pay close enough attention to Lee High sports and you’ll notice that Hammonds does just about everything that’s offered.
In the winter, she plays basketball and competes in indoor track and plays volleyball in the fall.
“I really don’t know where the athleticism comes from,” Hammonds said. “There’s quite a few people in my family that are athletic, so I guess that’s where it comes from.”
Virginia has an unlimited field events rule, so Hammonds and Parsons could realistically score 80% of the team’s points at the region meet before the running events even start.
Hammonds can do either or both hurdling events and the 100 dash. She also could also be a leg on the 4x100 relay when she’s not competing in a third individual running event.
She’s often exhausted at the end of a meet, which is fine by her.
“I’m definitely tired at the end, but I’m used to it by now,” she said. “I enjoy staying busy at these meets and going back and forth.”
LEAVING A MARK
Even though Hammonds still has one more go-round after this year, she’s already left an indelible mark on Lee’s program.
She’s added her name to a long list of former standouts that includes Honeycutt, Torri Wilson, Leslie Martin, Kevin Carson, Chris and Brian Ricketts, Gary “Beebo” Buchanan, and so many more. But she’s far from being done.
“It’s amazing to know that I can already put my name into the history of this program,” Hammonds said.
“To be one of those that people can look back on and see success is still a pretty big shock to me.”