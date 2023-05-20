KINGSPORT — Brady Hammer’s scoring ability proved about as steady as the second-half rain.
His heroics propelled Hardin Valley to its third state tournament appearance in program history, and first since 2015. The Hawks earned that right by winning Saturday’s Class 3A sectional match 2-1 over Dobyns-Bennett at Indian Highland Park.
Part of a 1-2 punch for Hardin Valley (12-3-6) alongside Ish Palacios, Hammer scored both of his goals unassisted. The second came in the 77th minute as he dribbled his way to an open shot inside the box, where he sent the ball into the left 90 to break the 1-1 tie.
“He’s a brilliant soccer player, probably one of the more naturally gifted players we have,” HVA coach Jessica Stephens said. “You have Ish on the other side, and both have pace for days. You’ve got to pick which one you’re going to defend, so it just worked out in our favor.”
The Indians (16-3-3) got a free kick opportunity in the final seconds but couldn’t connect.
NEXT MAN UP
Although Hardin Valley controlled possession most of the game and outshot D-B 19-10, the Indians held their own despite missing four starters with injuries.
In particular, coach Tom LaGuardia praised senior Griffin Domby and junior Brogan McGhee, the former having scored the eventual winning goal in the Region 1-3A championship against Science Hill.
“Brilliant effort from a senior who’s just plugged his way along and waited for his opportunity and took advantage of it when it came,” LaGuardia said. “Brogan, tremendous assist the other night in the region final, and played a good game tonight.”
QUICK STRIKE
D-B took the lead in the second minute, when Andy Salas assisted senior Grayson Hammond inside the box. The 1-0 lead lasted until the 18th, when Hammer went low and away for the equalizer.
“We opened the game extremely well,” LaGuardia said. “We had some opportunities to press them in that first 15 or 20 minutes. Proud of the way the guys changed shape and accounted for things in the second half.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this team, the way they played shorthanded.”
Grayson Cunningham and Hammond both took a team-high three shots.
Ryan True made five saves for the Indians, with Cunningham adding one. Adam Leonard saved six shots for HVA.
UP NEXT
Hardin Valley will play in the 3A state quarterfinal round Tuesday.