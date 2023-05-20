KINGSPORT — Brady Hammer’s scoring ability proved about as steady as the second-half rain.

His heroics propelled Hardin Valley to its third state tournament appearance in program history, and first since 2015. The Hawks earned that right by winning Saturday’s Class 3A sectional match 2-1 over Dobyns-Bennett at Indian Highland Park.

